Double whammy: Michigan basketball loses out on two five-star recruits in 24 hours

When Michigan basketball fans woke up Monday morning, they probably felt pretty good about their recruiting class.

The top class in the Big Ten was on the verge of adding five-star recruit Joshua Christopher, the No. 11 overall talent in the Class of 2020 according to Rivals. Christopher figured to pair nicely with fellow five-star Isaiah Todd, ranked No. 14, and the team’s three four-stars.

By Tuesday afternoon, both Christopher and Todd would be headed elsewhere.

A very bad 24 hours for Michigan basketball

By most accounts, Christopher looked like he was heading to Ann Arbor. Before Monday, the last seven Rivals forecasters had picked Christopher to the Wolverines.

And then, well, this happened:

Christopher committed to Arizona State.

Of course, recruits pick surprising destinations all the time. And Michigan still had Todd and a strong supporting cast. Until ...

Talented big man Isaiah Todd bypassing Michigan to play overseas, just hours after Josh Christopher picks Arizona State over the Wolverines.



Rough 12-hour stretch for Juwan Howard & Co. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 14, 2020

Welp.

Obviously, Juwan Howard and the Wolverines are not doomed. Their recruiting class is still ranked 13th in the country and tops in the Big Ten by Rivals. However, losing out on two five-stars is unquestionably bad news, and not great for a head coach handling his first full recruiting cycle.

Juwan Howard has had better days as Michigan head coach. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

More from Yahoo Sports: