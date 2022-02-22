Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard suspended the rest of regular season; two players banned one game

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard won't be on the sidelines for a while.

Howard has been suspended for the rest of the regular season, two sources confirmed the Free Press on Monday night.

Minutes after the news broke, the Big Ten announced that Howard's suspension was addressed by Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and that the conference "reached alignment" with the discipline.

The conference also announced that Howard has been fined $40,000.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” conference commissioner Kevin Warren said in the released statement. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

This would not include the Big Ten tournament or any other postseason games.

The conference also announced that Michigan forwards Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II would be suspended one game.

Howard struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after Howard and head coach Greg Gard exchanged words in the postgame handshake on Sunday. The Wolverines lost, 77-63, and Howard was unhappy that Gard called timeout with 15 seconds remaining, but the Wisconsin head coach said he did so to ready his reserves for Howard's pressure defense the Wolverines were still employing.

He did not apologize for his actions, in his postgame news conference.

The Big Ten released a statement around 7 p.m. Monday, stating that Howard was in "clear violation of the Big Ten Conference's Sportsmanship Policy," and that Gard was "in violation" of the policy.

Gard was also fined $10,000 and Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath has been suspended one game.

Howard had a heated exchange with then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon during last season's Big Ten tournament in the second half of the quarterfinal win.

Michigan (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) has five regular season games remaining, four at home, then the Big Ten tournament as the team fights for its sixth straight NCAA tournament bid.

The Wolverines host Rutgers on Wednesday and Illinois on Sunday.

Yahoo! Sports' Dan Wetzel was first to report Howard's suspension.

