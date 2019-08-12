Michelle Wie marries Warriors exec Jonnie West, son of NBA legend Jerry West

Michelle Wie and Jonnie West were married over the weekend in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Michelle Wie is making the most of her time away from the sport. The five-time LPGA Tour champion married Jonnie West, the Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations, at a private home in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.

West is the son of NBA legend Jerry West.

Warriors, LPGA stars out for Wie & West

The couple was engaged in March after West proposed in San Francisco. Wie, 29, started the #WieGoesWest hashtag.

An estimated 150 guests attended the nuptials, according to Golf Channel, and Wie shared news of their new Mr. and Mrs. West status on Instagram late Sunday.

The attendees reportedly included Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala, who is now the the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as LPGA players Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex, Alison Lee and Alison Walshe. World Golf Hall of Famers Beth Daniel and Meg Mallon were also there as was golf coach David Leadbetter.

“She was so happy, and she looked so radiant,” Leadbetter, her long-time coach, told Golf Channel. “It’s a great new chapter in her life.

An Instagram post by Wie early in the weekend showed what appeared to be a men vs. women golf competition before the wedding.

Wie’s return to golf

Wie announced in June she was taking the rest of the year off to get fully healthy. Wrist surgery ended her 2018 season prematurely and she was still struggling with pain through four tournaments this year.

Leadbetter told Golf Channel that Wie has “no thoughts on retiring” and is “determined” to keep golfing.

“She’s getting various treatments and just looking to give it more rest,” Leadbetter said. “Hopefully, she’ll be able to get back working on her game toward the latter part of the year, to get ready for next year.”

Prior to announcing time off she gave an emotional interview at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota and said she wasn’t sure “how much I have left in me.”

