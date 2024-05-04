Michael Irvin Out At NFL Network Amid Major Shakeup

NFL Network is cutting ties with commentator Michal Irvin after 15 years, Deadline has learned. Irvin’s exit comes amid a major shakeup at the network.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had been at the network since 2009. Irvin made headlines when he was booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage in 2023 following a complaint from a woman as he checked into his hotel. Irvin denied wrongdoing and filed a defamation lawsuit alleging he was falsely accused.

After being taken off the air, Irvin returned to the network later that year at the start of the NFL season.

NFL Network is currently going through major changes and cutting some of its on-air talent. At the beginning of April, it was reported that Melissa Star, Andrew Siciliano, Will Selva, and James Palmer were getting cut.

“As is normal course of business this time of year, we are evaluating our talent roster for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond,” NFLN said in a statement to Deadline. “That process results in renewals, non-renewals and additions to our talent lineup depending on programming needs. To those departing talent, we give our sincere thanks and appreciation for their hard work and contributions to NFL Media.”

Amid the changes, the NFL Network is in the process of moving production of Good Morning Football from New York City to its headquarters in Los Angeles.

The morning show hosted by Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt, Jason McCourty, and Peter Schrager was placed on a hiatus until later this summer amid the move. GMFB briefly returned to cover the NFL draft from Detroit, Michigan. NFL Network has not confirmed when the show will return to air live episodes or which hosts will make the move to the West Coast.

The New York Post was the first to report news about Irvin.

