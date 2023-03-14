Michael Irvin refiles $100 million lawsuit against Marriott, accuser in Arizona

Update: Irvin hasn’t dropped the lawsuit completely, but rather has refiled in the state of Arizona.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has dropped his $100 million lawsuit against the Marriott hotel chain and the employee who accused him of misconduct in early February.

Irvin was removed from NFL Network’s week-long coverage of Super Bowl LVII after the worker reported an encounter that took place in the lobby of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown hotel. Irvin says nothing inappropriate happened; the unnamed woman claimed that the Hall of Famer made unwelcome sexual advances during their brief interaction.

Irvin, 57, filed a defamation lawsuit against the chain and the woman over lost earnings and damages to his reputation.

According to court documents filed Monday, “Plaintiff Michael Irvin respectfully dismisses the action without prejudice.”

No reason was given for the dismissal, and it is not known if a settlement between the two sides was reached in the matter.

UPDATE: After describing allegations by Marriott as a modern day lynching, #Cowboys NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin legal team filed a notice of dismissal. Irvin sued for $100M following allegation from an employee that he made sexual advances ahead of the Super Bowl. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/p40nrKGE3P — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) March 14, 2023

Just last week, a federal judge chastised Marriott for not turning over video footage of the encounter between Irvin and their employee. Irvin’s attorney had been allowed to view the footage, but only under strict guidelines set by the chain.

Irvin had compared the situation to a modern-day lynching.

A court filing on Friday finally gave the woman’s detailed account of the incident, which included a lewd proposition made by the former Cowboy.

Irvin’s attorney called the allegations “hogwash” and promised that the video, ordered by the judge to be released, would prove Irvin’s case.

