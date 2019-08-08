Michael Beasley suspended, reportedly considering offer in China

Michael Beasley, who was suspended five games for violating the NBA's drug policy, reportedly has an offer to head overseas. (Getty Images)

Michael Beasley, who was suspended five games on Thursday for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, is considering leaving the league to head back to the Chinese Basketball Association, where he spent part of last season.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that the offer is for approximately $5 million:

Michael Beasley leaning towards accepting an offer in China for this season worth approximately $5 million, source told @Stadium. https://t.co/U0yV9hmRAo — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 8, 2019

Beasley has yet to sign with an NBA team this offseason after spending last year with the Los Angeles Lakers. He appeared in 26 games, averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and a career-low 10.7 minutes per game.

This came on the heels of a strong season with the New York Knicks in 2017-18, when he made 74 appearances and averaged 13.4 points.

Not his first rodeo overseas

Beasley was traded midseason to the Los Angeles Clippers, but did not suit up for them. Instead, he signed with the Guangdong Southern Tigers for the rest of the season in February for a deal that was worth a reported $2 million.

Beasley has been a journeyman in the NBA, playing for seven teams in 11 seasons after being selected second overall in the 2008 draft by the Miami Heat. He is a volume shooter — an attribute that has both helped and harmed him.

Beasley, 30, will serve the suspension if he signs with an NBA team.

Obviously, that will not apply if he heads back to China, where he already appears to be a valued commodity.

