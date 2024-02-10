Micah Parsons: I won't rush contract process, CeeDee Lamb the priority right now

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and he's earned one with his play over his first three NFL seasons, but he isn't pushing himself to the front of the line in Dallas.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is headed into the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys exercised their fifth-year option on his deal and Parsons said on NFL Network that he's willing to wait for the receiver to cash in before he does.

"I know they gotta get CeeDee Lamb done. I think that’s the priority right now . . . What's meant for me is meant for me," Parsons said. "I'm not gonna rush the process, I'm gonna just enjoy the process and keep working until it's time."

Both players may need to wait for the Cowboys to work out an extension with quarterback Dak Prescott. An extension would help the overall cap picture in Dallas and open up more avenues to sign the other stars to long-term deals, but the coming weeks will provide more of an idea of how the Cowboys plan to tackle their multiple contract issues.