MHSAA basketball: OL St. Mary's Trey McKenney dazzles in quarterfinal win over Brother Rice

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s entered Tuesday’s Division 1 quarterfinal game at Calihan Hall knowing that the basketball gods could be plotting against them when they faced arch rival Birmingham Brother Rice.

If trying to beat a team three times in a season was daunting, try four straight.

That could have been impossible for a lot of teams ... unless they have Trey McKenney.

“I came in with some energy because I knew it was going to be a tough battle, Brother Rice is a good team,” McKenney said. “They always said it’s hard to beat a team three times, but we did it four times so there should be no excuses.”

McKenney carried St. Mary’s to a 52-43 victory over Rice to earn a spot in Friday’s Division 1 semifinals.

McKenney was sensational to begin this game and he was there in the clutch when Brother Rice (20-7) made its final attempt to steal this one from the No. 1 team in the state.

In the first minute of play, McKinney hit his first two shots to get the Eaglets (25-1) soaring. If the crowd wasn’t in the game enough, McKinney got the fans going with a spectacular blocked shot just before he hit a 3-point jumper.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's guard Trey McKenney goes to the basket against Birmingham Brother Rice during the second half of MHSAA Division 1 quarterfinal at Calihan Hall in Detroit on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

“That was pretty good,” he said of the block. “Our coach said play defense and that’s what we came to do.”

The OLSM coach is Todd Covert and he was awestruck the way McKinney began the game with nine of his 19 points.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen that kind of 8 minutes in high school basketball in a while,” Covert said. “I don’t know if he had an uncontested shot. That was special.

“Those points he had were unbelievable.”

St. Mary’s led, 20-8, after the first quarter, but then went cold as Brother Rice struggled to get back in the game.

The Warriors failed to score on their first 11 possessions of the second quarter. St. Mary’s should have been able to put the game away at halftime, but after McKinney scored the first two baskets of the quarter St. Mary’s managed only one more bucket and led, 26-13, at the half.

The Eaglets went ice cold in the third quarter, failing to score on their first six possessions before Jayden Savoury tipped in a missed shot and carried a 35-22 lead into the final period.

Brother Rice was able to cut the lead to three with 3:35 left in the game and St. Mary’s was reeling.

“They hit some shots,” Covert explained. “They took us out of our offense a little bit. We were in foul trouble, Sharod (Barnes) was out. They’re a tough team.”

Orchard Lake St. Mary's forward Jayden Savoury dribbles against Birmingham Brother Rice forward Elijah Williams during the second half of MHSAA Division 1 quarterfinal at Calihan Hall in Detroit on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

But they aren’t quite as tough as McKenney. He responded by knocking down a crucial 15-footer and then poking the ball away for a steal, which he converted into a layup for a 43-36 lead with 2:41 remaining.

“I think those back-to-back scores were big,” McKenney said. “We had a drought, they were going on a run, the back-to-back really gave us some energy.”

The steal was emblematic of the way McKenney played defense throughout the game. He didn’t allow any easy baskets.

“It was a defensive game,” McKenney said. “It really wasn’t a high scoring game. We came in with the mindset to play defense and our coach said it was going to be defense and blocking out and I think we did a really good job of that.”

For most of the game, McKenney, 6 feet 5, had to overcome Rice players falling down when he had the ball, but he managed to stay out of serious foul trouble.

“I’m a big-bodied guard,” he said, laughing, “so I feel teams are always going to try to flop so I have to play cautions when they’re trying to flop, that type of stuff. I just had to play through it.”

Savoury added 11 points for the Eaglets and he was also a force inside on defense and on the boards in crunch time.

“When they got it to three, we didn’t panic and we kept under control and we got back in the game,” said Savoury, whose third quarter tip-in was big. “I think that was very crucial. I think that’s when we really needed some points.”

For the most part, when the Eaglets need points they look to McKinney, which is what Savoury does, too.

“I’ve been playing with him for a long time,” Savoury said. “Sometimes the crowd can get him up, but he’s always composed and he’s always poised and he’s always the No. 1 scorer for our team so he brings that every game for us and we really appreciate that.”

Birmingham Brother Rice guard David Williams dribbles against Orchard Lake St. Mary's guard Sharod Barnes during the second half of MHSAA Division 1 quarterfinal at Calihan Hall in Detroit on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Last season, the Eaglets were the surprise team in the final four. They lost in the semifinal game, which ended a successful tournament run.

But a loss in the semifinals this season won’t quite cut it.

“This year, it’s a business trip,” McKenney said. “Last year, people said it was a fluke. But we’re back this year and we’re going to get the job done.”

