Auburn basketball rises in newest AP Poll
Auburn basketball moved up three spaces after its big win against Washington.
Auburn basketball moved up three spaces after its big win against Washington.
The college football bowl action really picks up this week.
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, December 27
Here's an opportunity for you to support Ohio State while sticking it to the Michigan fan in your life. #GoBucks
Not many people know what Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will do in 2023. Former teammate Rodney Harrison, who interviewed Brady before Sunday night’s game in Arizona for NBC’s Football Night in America, has an opinion on the matter. Rodney said he thinks Brady will play for a team other than the Buccaneers in 2023. That [more]
Give yourself a belated present with huge markdowns on Samsung, Lenovo, Nintendo and more.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
If you’re trying to fly back home after Christmas, beware: Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials said Tuesday is one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year.
Scotland is known for its famous castles, whiskey tours, and scenery. But there are many breathtaking locations that you won't find in guidebooks.
On December 26, WWE held a live event at the […]
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Dec.
The Bills head to Cincinnati for a Monday night game that could decide the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Here’s an early look at the matchup.
Florida's once again nowhere to be seen on the USA TODAY Coaches Poll as the Gators look to improve under Todd Golden.
Buffalo vs Georgia Southern game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday, December 27
The South is so iconic, full of rich history, gorgeous scenery, and diverse groups of people, that it seems like its housing markets would be on a constant upswing. Yet even here, the housing market...
Here are four takeaways from the news that Philadelphia Eagles slot cornerback Avonte Maddox will miss an indefinite amount of time with a significant toe injury
Gundy is 11-5 both straight up and against the spread in bowl games.
Trump's legal troubles are piling up as the Justice Department and the January 6 committee are looking at potential laws he could have violated.
Strong wind gusts coupled with saturated ground took down trees and power lines, said PSE
Goodbread: Alabama football's recruiting secret? It hid in plain view during early signing period.
J.J. Watt could be a terrifying presence on a football field, hunting opposing quarterbacks with unparalleled ferocity, particularly during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. Now one of the best defensive players in NFL history looks as if he's ready to call it a career. The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman and his wife, Kealia, became parents in October.