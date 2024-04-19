Mexican goalie Nahuel Guzman banned for pointing laser at foe during game

Tigres goalie Nahuel Guzman apologized for pointing a laser pointer on the field during a Liga MX draw with Monterrey on Saturday in Guadalupe, Mexico. Photo by Miguel Sierra/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- The Mexican Football Federation suspended Tigres' injured netminder Nahuel Guzman for 11 games after he was seen directing a distracting laser pointer toward an opposing goalie, Esteban Andrada, during a 3-3 draw with Monterrey.

"Given the unprecedented nature of the situation, the sanctions imposed should mark a before and after in our sport, for players, managers and fans," the country's soccer governing body said Thursday.

Guzman was fined and must complete community service hours, in addition to serving his suspension. Tigres, Monterrey and Andrada also received fines. Andrada was disciplined for a social media post he made in response to the incident.

Video posted on social media showed Guzman, who in the stands, directing a laser pointer onto the field during the Liga MX draw Saturday in Guadalupe.

The federation announced Monday that it opened an investigation into the goalie. Tigres announced that it also would fine Guzman.

Guzman issued an apology Sunday on social media. He said he also apologized privately for the incident, which occurred in the first half of the draw.

Tigres will face Necaxa in another Liga MX match at 9:05 p.m. EDT Saturday in San Nicolas de los Garza. They sit at No. 7 in the Liga MX standings. Monterrey is the No. 3 team in Liga MX, behind first-place Club America and second-place Toluca.