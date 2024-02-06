Mets, Yankees interested in free agent infielder Gio Urshela: report

The Mets and Yankees are among the teams interested in versatile free agent infielder Gio Urshela, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

In addition to the New York teams, the Miami Marlins have also expressed interest in Urshela.

Urshela, 32, had his 2023 season cut short due to a fractured left pelvis he suffered in June. Before the injury, he hit .299/.329/.374 with two home runs in 62 games while starting games at all four infield spots.

In his last full season, Urshela slashed .285/.338/.429 with 13 homers and 27 doubles in 144 games for the Minnesota Twins in 2022.



If Urshela lands with either New York team, it stands to reason that he would enter spring training earmarked for a bench role.

The Mets are locked in at first base, second base and shortstop, and seem ready to give Brett Baty a legitimate chance to sink or swim at third base.

In the event Baty struggles and Mark Vientos is used in a designated hitter role, Urshela -- if signed -- could be an option for the regular third base job.

Meanwhile, the Yanks -- familiar with Urshela from his time in the Bronx from 2019 to 2021 -- are set at all four starting infield spots barring injury.