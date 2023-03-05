Mets takeaways from Sunday's win over Cardinals, including Kodai Senga's debut, home runs from Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso

Mar 5, 2023; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Roger Dean Stadium. / Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets recorded 10 hits, including two home runs, and took down the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Sunday as their spring training schedule continues.

Here are the takeaways...

- Kodai Senga made his spring training debut and walked the first two Cardinals he faced before getting reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt to pop out to short. Senga then forced Nolan Arenado to fly out to right and struck out top prospect Jordan Walker on the "ghost fork" to end the inning.

Senga started the second with a strikeout and a groundout, but then let up a solo home run to Tres Barrera on a hanging slider. The righty then got a pop out to second to end the inning.

He finished the day after two innings of work, allowing just one run on one hit to go along with two strikeouts and two walks over 42 pitches (24 strikes). He retired six out of the final seven Cardinals he faced after issuing back-to-back walks in the first.

- Francisco Lindor crushed a solo home run off LHP Jordan Montgomery with two outs in the top of the first to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. It was Lindor's second homer of spring training, and he'd go on to finish the game 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

- Abraham Almonte drove in Mark Canha from second with a double down the third base line, and then came around to score on Tim Locastro's double to nearly the exact same spot. Montgomery then tried to pick off Locastro stealing third, but the ball got by Arenado, allowing Locastro to score and make it 4-0. Locastro doubled again in the fourth to drive in another and make it 5-1, as he finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI.

- Jose Quintana came in for relief after Senga's day was done, as he capped off a 1-2-3 third inning by striking out Goldschmidt looking. The lefty exited the game with left side tightness and will get imaging done on Monday, GM Billy Eppler said.

- Pete Alonso homered to left in the top of the fifth, his third home run of the spring, to make it a 7-1 game. Alonso finished 1-for-3 at the plate as his day was done after the at-bat.

- Jeff McNeil went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly RBI and Brett Baty went 2-for-2 with a double off the bench. Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio both went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Kevin Parada was hit by a pitch in his lone at-bat, while Francisco Alvarez grounded out in his only at-bat.

- The Mets bullpen didn't allow a run in seven innings of relief, as Brooks Raley, Drew Smith, Tommy Hunter, Sam Coonrad and Nathan Lavender all struck out one batter each. Flamethrower Bryce Montes de Oca struck out two batters in his inning of work.

Highlights



What's next

The Mets are off on Monday and will face the Houston Astros on the road on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.