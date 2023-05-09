Mets signing one-time Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez to minor-league deal

Sep 18, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) throws out a runner during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / © Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are signing one-time Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez to a minor-league contract, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

The 30-year-old recently exercised his opt-out after joining the San Francisco Giants on a minor-league deal at the end of March.

Sanchez, who spent six seasons as New York's catcher, only hit .164/.319/.182 in 16 games for Triple-A Sacramento. He also struck out 19 times.

The former two-time All-Star made his major league debut with the Bombers in 2015 and had a strong rookie season in 2016. However, the end of his tenure with the team was marked by his inconsistent performance, and the Yankees eventually traded him, along with Gio Urshela, to the Twins ahead of the 2022 season.

The Mets have had Tomas Nido and Francisco Alvarez catching this season. Sanchez will join Michael Perez, Nick Meyer, and Oscar Campos as depth with Triple-A Syracuse.