Mets make major deal to sign first round draft pick Kevin Parada

MIAMI — The Mets have a great deal of belief in No. 11 overall pick Kevin Parada.

On Saturday, the Mets announced that they had signed Parada. According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, the deal is worth a little more than $5 million, which is the largest bonus given to a player outside the top 10 in the bonus-pool era.

The 20-year-old catcher out of Georgia Tech is the No. 6 ranked prospect by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

Parada won the Buster Posey Award, given to the nation's top collegiate catcher, following the 2022 season. He batted .360 with 88 RBI and set a program record with 26 home runs over the course of the season. In two seasons at Georgia Tech, Parada collected 35 home runs, 110 RBI and slashed .330/.420/.638 across 112 games.

The Mets have now signed their five of their top six draft picks: Parada, infielder Jett Williams (No. 14, first round), pitcher Blade Tidwell (No. 52, second round), outfielder Nick Morabito (No. 75, second round) and infielder Jacob Reimer (No. 103, fourth round).

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat, who the Mets drafted with the 90th pick in the third round, remains unsigned.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Kevin Parada: NY Mets sign first round draft pick to deal