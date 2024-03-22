Mets right-hander Senga given medical clearance, may begin throwing within 1 week

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga is expected to begin throwing within one week after tests revealed inflammation in his right shoulder has cleared.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Thursday an MRI on Senga’s shoulder late Tuesday provided results he described as “very, very encouraging.” The Mets’ medical staff examined the results on Wednesday before providing the update.

“Inflammation is gone,” Mendoza said. “So he’s pretty much cleared from the doctor.”

Senga was shut down last month after he reported discomfort in the shoulder.

Mendoza said he expects Senga to begin throwing “within the next week” if he shows he has regained strength in the shoulder.

Senga will open the season on the injured list, but the clearance to throw provides an opportunity to return to the rotation in May.

The 31-year-old Senga is entering the second season of a $75 million, five-year contract with the Mets after 11 seasons in Japan. His rookie season with New York was a success, as he posted a 12-7 record with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts. He finished second in the voting for National League rookie of the year, and seventh for the NL Cy Young Award.

