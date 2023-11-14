Mets free agency and trade buzz: Tyler Glasnow 'out there and available'

Here's the latest Mets free agency and trade buzz during the 2023-24 MLB offseason...

Nov. 14, 2:41 p.m.

Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow "is out there and available today and this week" for teams interested in trading for him, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network.



Glasnow, who will be entering his final season of arbitration in 2024, is expected to earn roughly $25 million.

The Rays often trade players who are extremely expensive and on the verge of free agency, so dealing Glasnow this offseason would make sense.

Glasnow missed almost the entire 2022 season and the first two months of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

When Glasnow returned this past season, he did so with fastball velocity that was right around his career norm (an average of 96.4 mph), continued to strike out batters at a prolific rate (12.2 per nine), and had advanced numbers that were mostly elite.

Since coming into his own in 2019 during his age-25 season, Glasnow has posted a 3.03 ERA (2.89 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 462 strikeouts (12.5 per nine) over 332.2 innings.

The issue has been Glasnow's availability, but with a reconstructed UCL, perhaps his injury troubles are in the past.

Nov. 9, 10:57 a.m.

The White Sox are "open for business," GM Chris Getz told reporters this week at the GM Meetings, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noting that Chicago is open to trading right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, outfielder Eloy Jimenez, and others.

Cease could be of interest to the Mets, who are looking to add two or three starting pitchers this offseason.

Entering his age-28 season, Cease is under team control through 2025. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2022 after a strong 2021 campaign, but regressed in 2023 while posting a 4.58 ERA.

A look at Cease's advanced stats from last season show that he remained elite when it came to his whiff rate, strikeout rate, and ability to prevent hitters from barreling the ball up -- so he could be due for a bounce back in 2024.

Nov. 7, 4:04 p.m.

David Stearns discussed the money vs. prospects debate, and whether New York was willing to deal from a farm system that is on the upswing and features several potentially high-impact players who should start to contribute in the majors in 2024 and 2025.

"I think where we are as an organization I've been very explicit about this, and certainly Steve (Cohen) has been explicit about this," Stearns said. "We're aiming to get to a place where we can compete consistently at a championship-caliber level for a long time. You generally don't do that by continuously raiding your farm system.

"Does that mean we're never gonna trade prospects? Of course not. Does it mean we're gonna be cautious when we do? Yeah. Does it mean that we're going do it maybe a little bit judiciously, and make sure it's the right moment or the right time for our organization to do that? I think that's probably fair. But we're never going to shut down a conversation."