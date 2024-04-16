Mets face the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-6, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (8-8, third in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jared Jones (1-2, 4.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (1-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -128, Pirates +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York is 4-6 at home and 8-8 overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 11-6 overall and 8-4 on the road. The Pirates are ninth in the NL with 16 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has a double and six home runs while hitting .254 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has five doubles and seven RBI for the Pirates. Edward Olivares is 10-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.