Mets' Drew Smith likely to be activated from injured list on Tuesday

The Mets are about to play their fourth game in a span of 13 games in 13 days, and it sounds like their bullpen will be getting a boost at just the right time.

Manager Carlos Mendoza gave reporters an update on right-hander Drew Smith before Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“There’s a good chance he’ll be active tomorrow. We’re just giving him an extra off day here,” Mendoza said. “The plan is for him to be potentially active tomorrow.”

Smith, 30, has been on the IL since late April after an MRI revealed inflammation in his right shoulder.

Prior to his injury, Smith appeared in 10 games for the Mets this year, pitching to a 2.70 ERA (three earned runs in 10.0 innings). Smith struck out 11 batters in those 10.0 innings, but his seven walks were a bit high.

Still, adding Smith back into the bullpen gives Mendoza another high-leverage option for late in games, which certainly helps considering that Brooks Raley doesn’t sound any closer to a return from his elbow injury.