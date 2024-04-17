Mets' Brett Baty day-to-day with left hamstring tightness

Mets third baseman Brett Baty was removed in the top of the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates due to left hamstring tightness.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said he is day-to-day.

“I just talked to him, hopefully, we caught it early and there’s nothing,” the manager said. “Obviously, we’ll go day by day and see how he feels [Wednesday] into the off day and then we’ll go from there.”

Mendoza said that when Baty was stretching for first base while trying to beat out a grounder in his final at-bat he felt something in the hamstring.

The skipper said no imaging is scheduled as of yet and Baty said he was "not concerned" about it.

"I'm just glad I caught it early, just cause I don't think it's much right now," he added, "we'll see how it feels [Wednesday]."

Baty finished 0-for-2 at the plate, grounding out twice the last one in the fifth inning. He also made a nice play at third in the top half of the fifth charging a slow roller to get a runner at first.

Joey Wendle replaced Baty at third and would go on to drive in the game’s tying run on a double in the bottom of the seventh to start a 3-1 comeback win.