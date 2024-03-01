Merida radically overhauls its e-MTB range with brand new eOne-Sixty and eOne-Forty models
Merida overhauled and radicalized its One-Sixty and One-Forty trail/enduro bikes back in 2022. The brand has now applied much of the same progressive thinking to its fully redesigned range of electric mountain bikes – the eOne-Sixty and eOne-Forty.
The new eOne-Sixty range consists of five models (priced £5,500 / €6,600 to £10,500 / €12,600) three carbon (called CF) and two aluminum (dubbed Lite), while the eOne-Forty gets two aluminum (Lite) base models (£4,300 / €5,150 to £5,200 / €6,250). For an extra £100 / €100 more, there are also two 'SUV' type eOneForty options that come set up with a rear rack, mounting points and fenders.
2024 Merida eOne-Sixty
When reviewing the latest conventionally powered One-Sixty and One-Forty models, we've been impressed – as has the MTB press across the board. So it makes total sense for Merida to bring the same concepts that made those bikes a success to its e-MTB range, which up until now was built for confident comfort rather than bombing enduro runs.
Both of the updated e-MTB models now utilize Merida's 'Agilometer' sizing system which, similar to Geometron Bikes, is based more on the length of the bike rather than the stature of the rider. As a result, sizing is now XShort, Short, Mid, Long and XLong, with as consistent seat and head tube lengths as possible across the range. This enables riders to pick an option based on their preferred reach rather than having that key metric dictated to them by other frame dimensions.
The geometry numbers have become more progressive across the board too. Reach is now longer than most in every size (XS – 419mm, S – 439mm, M – 459mm, L – 479mm, XL – 499mm), the head angle is slacker, the seat tube angle is steeper and the chainstays are longer (see diagram above).
Another significant change that worked well on Merida's latest conventional full-suspension bikes is the introduction of flexstays rather than a rear pivot. This is designed to make the bike easier to produce, maintain and sheds a little weight too. The frames have been certified with a Category 4, “All Mountain and Enduro“ rating and come with a lifetime guarantee for the original owner.
The e-bikes come as a mullet wheeled setup as standard, they also now get a flip-chip that allows owners to switch to twin 29-inch wheels without affecting the overall geometry of the bike. The frame also utilizes a UDH hanger which makes sourcing replacements straightforward and is compatible with SRAM's T-Type Transmission drivetrains.
Lite not light
The eOne-Sixty range has two different frames used across its five model ranges – the lighter 'CF' carbon version and the confusingly named, much heavier 'Lite' aluminum option. There's almost a 4kg difference in total bike between the lightest option – the carbon eOne-Sixty 10K (22.2kg size Mid) and the weightiest – the eOne-Sixty 875 (26.1kg), so the ride feel is going to be very different.
As you'd expect, the carbon models cost more and get a fancier kit, but as well as carbon being a lighter frame option than aluminum, a key reason for the big difference in weight is a bigger battery on the aluminum models. While the CF bikes get a non-removable 600Wh battery, the Lite versions get a drop-out 750Wh option. Having a fixed battery (well, it is removable, but you'd need to take the motor out first) helps save weight as the downtube doesn't need beefing up to accommodate having a big hole in it to drop the battery out.
Also slightly confusingly, despite the eOne-Sixty name, all the bikes get 170mm of suspension travel up front and 174mm at the rear.
Here's the full model range...
eOne-Sixty 10k (CF) – £10,500 / €12,600
eOne-Sixty 7000 (CF) – £7,000 / €8,400
eOne-Sixty 6000 (CF) – £6,000 / €7,200
eOne-Sixty 875 (Lite) – £6,000 / €7,200
eOne-Sixty 675 (Lite) – £5,500 / €6,600
2024 Merida eOne-Forty
While the eOne-Forty gets the same mainframe as its longer travel stablemate, the back end has pivots rather than the flexstays. Merida says that this is due to the less radical riding a shorter travel bike is likely to do, though the purely human-powered One-Forty models do have flexstays.
Rather than coming with a mullet-wheeled set-up like its longer travel sibling, the eOne-Forty has 29-inch wheels at both ends. If you fancy running a mullet though, the frame has the same geo-adjusting flip-chip as the One-Sixty.
Suspension-wise, the eOne-Forty bikes get a 150mm travel fork up front with 143mm of travel at the rear. Despite being shorter travel, weights are virtually the same as the Lite (not light) eOne-Sixtys at 26kg.
While the eOne-Forty range consists of three base models – the 675, 475 and 400, it also has two EQ options that come with a rear rack, mounts and mudguards if you want a fully loaded, all-terrain SUV type e-bike.
Here's the five models...
eOne-Forty 675 (Lite) – £5,200 / €6,250
eOne-Forty 675 EQ (Lite) – £5,300 / €6,350
eOne-Forty 475 (Lite) – £4,850 / €5,800
eOne-Forty 475 EQ (Lite) – £4,950 / €5,900
eOne-Forty 400 EQ (Lite) – £4,300 / €5,150
The Lite aluminum models of both the eOne-Sixty and eOne-Forty should be available from late March, followed by the CF eOne-Sixty versions sometime in April. The full range is available across Europe, UK and Eire, while Australia gets selected models. Merida bikes are not available in the US.
For more info, I've written a first ride review on the 2024 Merida eOne-Sixty 675, or you can head to merida-bikes.com.
2024 Merida eOne-Sixty 10K (CF)
Price: $NA / £10,500 / €12,600
Available from: April 2024
Frame: Carbon, 174mm travel, Boost width
Fork: Fox 38 Factory eMTB+, 170mm
Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory
Motor: Shimano EP801
Battery: Trendpower 750Wh, plus optional 360Wh range extender
Reach: XS – 419, S – 439, M – 459, L – 479, XL – 499mm
Head tube angle: 64.4 degrees
Seat tube angle: 78.5 degrees
Gears: SRAM T-Type Transmission AXS XX
Crankset: Shimano FC-EN900, 165mm
Brakes: SRAM Code Ultimate Stealth, 4 piston, rotors – 220mm front, 203mm rear
Wheels: DT Swiss Spline HXC1501 spline 30, Boost width hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 29x2.5, TR EXO+ 3C MaxxGrip front, DHR II 27.5x2.4, 3C DD MaxxTerra rear
Dropper: Merida Team TR II, 34.9mm diameter, adjustable travel 30-230 mm
Saddle: PROXIM W400 T2.0, V-mount adapter, incl. MERIDA minitool
Sizing: XShort, Short, Mid, Long, XLong
Weight: 22.2kg (claimed size Mid)
2024 Merida eOne-Sixty 875 (Lite)
Price: $NA / £6,000 / €7,200
Available from: Late March 2024
Frame: Aluminum, 174mm travel, Boost width
Fork: RockShox Zeb Select, 170mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select
Motor: Shimano EP801
Battery: Trendpower 750Wh, plus optional 360Wh range extender
Reach: XS – 419, S – 439, M – 459, L – 479, XL – 499mm
Head tube angle: 64.4 degrees
Seat tube angle: 78.5 degrees
Gears: Shimano XT M8130 1x12
Crankset: Shimano FC-E8150, 165mm
Brakes: Shimano XT, 4 piston, rotors – 220mm front, 203mm rear
Wheels: Merida Expert TR II 28mm inner width rims on Shimano XT Boost width hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 29x2.5, TR EXO+ 3C MaxxGrip front, DHR II 27.5x2.4, 3C DD MaxxTerra rear
Dropper: Merida Team TR II, 34.9mm diameter, adjustable travel 30-230 mm
Saddle: PROXIM W400 STN, incl. MERIDA minitool
Sizing: XShort, Short, Mid, Long, XLong
Weight: 26.1kg (claimed size Mid)
2024 Merida eOne-Forty 675 (Lite)
Price: $NA / £5,200 / €6,250
Available from: Late March 2024
Frame: Aluminum, 143mm travel, Boost width
Fork: SR Suntour AION X 36, 150mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select
Motor: Shimano EP801
Battery: Trendpower 750Wh, plus optional 360Wh range extender
Reach: XS – 431, S – 451, M – 471, L – 491, XL – 511mm
Head tube angle: 66.5 degrees
Seat tube angle: 79.7 degrees
Gears: SRAM NX Eagle 1x12
Crankset: Shimano FC-E8150, 165mm
Brakes: Shimano XT, 4 piston, rotors – 220mm front, 203mm rear
Wheels: Merida Expert TR II 28mm inner width rims on Novatec SL-TEAM Boost width hubs
Tires: Maxxis Rekon, 2.4, 3C EXO MaxxTerra
Dropper: Merida Expert TR II, XS: 125 mm travel, S: 150 mm travel, - M/L/XL: 200 mm travel
Saddle: Merida SL, V-mount with mini-tool
Sizing: XShort, Short, Mid, Long, XLong
Weight: 26 kg (claimed size Mid)