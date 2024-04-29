Men's T20 World Cup squads
All sides have to name a provisional 15-man squad for the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup by 1 May.
Group A
Canada
Yet to be announced
India
Yet to be announced
Ireland
Yet to be announced
Pakistan
Yet to be announced
United States
Yet to be announced
Group B
Australia
Yet to be announced
England
Yet to be announced
Namibia
Yet to be announced
Oman
Yet to be announced
Scotland
Yet to be announced
Group C
Afghanistan
Yet to be announced
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling reserve: Ben Sears.
Papua New Guinea
Yet to be announced
Uganda
Yet to be announced
West Indies
Yet to be announced
Group D
Bangladesh
Yet to be announced
Nepal
Yet to be announced
Netherlands
Yet to be announced
South Africa
Yet to be announced
Sri Lanka
Yet to be announced