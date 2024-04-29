Men's T20 World Cup squads

India's Virat Kohli (left), England's Jos Buttler (centre) and Australia's Pat Cummins (right) will all be key figures for their sides [Getty Images]

All sides have to name a provisional 15-man squad for the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup by 1 May.

Group A

Canada

Yet to be announced

India

Yet to be announced

Ireland

Yet to be announced

Pakistan

Yet to be announced

United States

Yet to be announced

Group B

Australia

Yet to be announced

England

Yet to be announced

Namibia

Yet to be announced

Oman

Yet to be announced

Scotland

Yet to be announced

Group C

Afghanistan

Yet to be announced

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling reserve: Ben Sears.

Papua New Guinea

Yet to be announced

Uganda

Yet to be announced

West Indies

Yet to be announced

Group D

Bangladesh

Yet to be announced

Nepal

Yet to be announced

Netherlands

Yet to be announced

South Africa

Yet to be announced

Sri Lanka

Yet to be announced