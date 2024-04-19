Men's basketball: CU Buffs add Colorado Mesa standout Trevor Baskin

Apr. 18—Colorado basketball fans have watched plenty of familiar faces depart the men's program since the season ended more than three weeks ago.

Finally, some help is on the way.

On Thursday, former Pomona High and Colorado Mesa standout Trevor Baskin announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Baskin was a four-year player for Mesa, evolving from a freshman who averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds into one of the top Division II players in the nation this season.

Baskin still has his extra season of eligibility available from the COVID season of 2020-21.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Baskin was named the player of the year in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference after averaging 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists while starting every game for the 29-5 Mavericks. Baskin shot .574 overall and .365 on 3-pointers (35-for-96). Baskin averaged 5.6 free throw attempts per game but shot just .672 at the line, although at one point he made 22 in a row as part of an NCAA record 58 consecutive made free throws by CMU.

Baskin was named to numerous Division II All-American teams, and he was named to the all-tournament squads for the RMAC tournament and the South Central regional of the NCAA Division II tournament. Baskin ended his CMU career ranked fifth on the team's all-time scoring list, with his 690 points in 2023-24 ranking ninth among CMU's season leaders. In six combined games in the RMAC and NCAA tournaments, Baskin averaged 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.

As a 6-foot-9, versatile forward, Baskin projects as a potential replacement for departed senior Tristan da Silva.

With Baskin's arrival, CU head coach Tad Boyle and his staff still has a pair of open scholarships to work with this spring, a total that will go back to three if Cody Williams makes his expected announcement about entering this summer's NBA draft.

Baskin is CU's first scholarship RMAC transfer since current Boston Celtics guard Derrick White moved from UCCS to Boulder for the 2016-17 season. Colorado State also enjoyed a solid season this year from Joel Scott, the younger brother of former CU star Josh Scott and a transfer from the RMAC's Black Hills State. Joel Scott averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while starting all 34 games for the Rams.