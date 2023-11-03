Memphis basketball: Penny Hardaway on David Jones' potential
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway discusses the vast potential of St. John's transfer David Jones.
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway discusses the vast potential of St. John's transfer David Jones.
Memphis can’t score, can’t shoot, can’t run, can’t defend, can't rebound and can’t stop turning the ball over. Other than that, things are going great for the 0-5 Grizzlies.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Walters said his team could huddle for the first time all season on Saturday.
Davis' style of play garnered lasting nicknames, such as "Sweet D," "The Greyhound" and “the Man with the Velvet Touch."
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde reflect on the life and career of legendary men’s college basketball coach Bob Knight on today’s episode.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
There are three big games in the Big 12 this week. Here's a mini-preview of each.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 9 of the fantasy football season!
Every sport is looking to grow its base, especially with younger converts who can become long-term customers. The challenge for NASCAR has long been fraught with danger.
The story of the SEC and CBS is a winding journey that started as a happy marriage, turned quite rocky and then led to a divorce during renewal negotiations in 2020.
Welcome to the club, Texas. 62 years after the franchise debuted as the Washington Senators, the Rangers are finally champions.
The controversial three-time NCAA champion head coach died Wednesday at 83 years old.
David Walker is the second Bears coach to leave the team in the middle of the season.
An old Michigan nemesis helped set a unique precedent involving Roger Goodell showing solidarity with an NCAA ruling and punishment.