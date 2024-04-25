Mel Kiper Jr.: Rams have ‘some interest’ in Bo Nix, wouldn’t be surprised if picked by LA

Even with the first round of the 2024 NFL draft just hours away, no one truly knows what the Los Angeles Rams are going to do on Thursday night. They could trade up for a tackle or edge rusher, or they could trade out of the first round entirely.

One other possibility is selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at No. 19. It’s a selection that would probably anger the majority of the fanbase, but it’s not out of the question for Los Angeles to take Matthew Stafford’s potential successor.

According to Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN, the Rams “at least have some interest in Nix, and it wouldn’t be totally shocking if they picked him at No. 19 — or moved down a few spots to take him.”

I’m not sure anyone really knows what GM Les Snead will do; the Rams haven’t picked in Round 1 since 2016. But I do know they at least have some interest in Nix, and it wouldn’t be totally shocking if they picked him at No. 19 — or moved down a few spots to take him. I also see defensive tackle, cornerback and offensive line as possibilities, so it’s not like the Rams are loaded with depth in other positions.

Nix is projected to be a first- or second-round pick, and the Rams have been linked to him more than once. Without a clear-cut heir behind Stafford, Los Angeles could choose to address the position sooner rather than later.

With the Rams entering win-now mode thanks to Stafford’s continually stellar play, they could (and should) opt for a player who can help them more immediately than a low-ceiling quarterback like Nix.

