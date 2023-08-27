Mekhi Becton named Jets' starting right tackle

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) laughs during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

After playing in just one game over the past two seasons due to injuries, Mekhi Becton has earned the Jets' starting right tackle position.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced the news Saturday following the team's preseason win over the Giants, in which Becton started at RT for the first time after seeing action at the position earlier in the preseason.

"The program that everybody was on with regards to trying to get him back to having that confidence in the knee," Saleh said. "And he's still got work to do. There's a maintenance part of it he's got to stay on. He can't get satisfied with it, he's gotta stay diligent with making sure that he's staying ahead of the chains with regard to rehab and regen and all that.

"He's doing all the right stuff, he's got a lot of energy, he's speaking the right language, he's got a lot of positive self talk. He's in the training room everyday working on that that knee and making sure it's always fresh and ready to roll. He's just gotta stay on it, he can't get complacent with where he's at now. He's got a lot to play for. He's gotten better every single day, he's more gotten confident in his knee. He hasn't played in two years anyway. For him, it's just a matter of mastering his techniques and getting back into the flow of the game."

Saleh then clarified: "As of now he's our starter."

Becton's return to the starting offensive line is a big boost for the team, as they'll do everything possible to keep Aaron Rodgers in pristine condition all season long. The future Hall of Famer spoke highly of Becton after the team's win when asked what he's seen from the former No. 11 overall pick.

"I told him I love him," Rodgers said. "He's come a long way, really proud of him, as much as anybody on the team. The way that Mekhi has grown this month as been really spectacular.

"I don't know if you guys get the chance to talk to him a whole lot, but I feel like his head's in a really good spot and he feels like he's part of it. He's been playing well. I'm not sure what the film's going to show, but it felt like out there that he protected well. He's a mountain of a man, he lead us on the field, it's like old school battles where you send your biggest guy out first and there's Mekhi leading us on the field, it's pretty cool.

Rodgers continued by saying the team has been very supportive of Becton through his entire recovery journey, and they are all confident in his ability to play at a high level.

"It is amazing to see when you empower people, when you encourage people, when you wrap your arms around people, you see the personality start come out, you to see the confidence start to grow. I think that's what we've tried to do with Mekhi, and make him feel like he's part of this and make him feel important. He's returned that love and trust and support with a lot of really good play."