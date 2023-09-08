Mekhi Becton out of Jets practice with illness

Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton is out of practice today with an illness.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced that Becton is home sick but did not give any details.

Becton has mostly been a disappointment since the Jets drafted him with the 11th overall pick in 2020, playing in just 15 games over three seasons. But he earned the right tackle job in camp and there was some optimism about his ability to make an impact this season.

The Jets open the season at home on Monday night against the Bills, and it is not yet clear whether Becton will be good to go.