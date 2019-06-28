Megan Rapinoe scores first goal of USWNT-France after days of Trump feud

Megan Rapinoe scored the United States' first goal against France. (Getty)

If you thought Megan Rapinoe’s public, trans-ocean beef with United States President Donald Trump would affect her, you’ve never met Megan Rapinoe.

The U.S. women’s national team took a 1-0 lead against France in the fifth minute thanks to Rapinoe’s free kick, which drifted through a jungle of defenders and teammates from the left and bounced into the net:

DREAM START FOR THE USA! 🇺🇸@mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

Months-old video of Rapinoe saying she wouldn’t go “to the f—ing White House” surfaced earlier this week, and Trump fired back on Twitter. Rapinoe stood by her comments on Thursday, and that was the end of it (for now).

The goal was a bit fortunate, but Rapinoe has also been very active in the first half, darting around French defenders and taking advantage of the space she’s been afforded in a rather open game.

Expect more goals. Don’t expect Megan Rapinoe to be distracted in the moment.

