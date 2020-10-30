Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird get engaged after four years together

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird have another reason to celebrate in 2020. Just a few weeks after Bird took home her fourth WNBA championship, she and Rapinoe appear to have gotten engaged.

Bird announced the news on Instagram. Her post did not include any words, just a picture of Rapinoe putting a ring on Bird’s finger.

Bird and Rapinoe have been together for four years. The couple started dating in 2017.

Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe look to continue winning streak

The news is yet another win for one of the biggest power couples in sports. Rapinoe is coming off winning a gold medal with the USWNT in 2019. Rapinoe was a major part of that victory, scoring some key goals while becoming one of the biggest advocates for protest and social justice in the sport.

Bird added to the couple’s winning streak in 2020, leading the Seattle Storm to the WNBA championship. Bird has now won four championships since entering the league in 2002.

While we don’t know the exact date of their wedding, Bird and Rapinoe could be in for yet another major celebration in 2021 after Friday’s news.

