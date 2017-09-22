Meet the world's most famous streaker
Mark Roberts has streaked over 561 events in 22 countries over the last 24 years. How did he do it and what's next?
Mark Roberts has streaked over 561 events in 22 countries over the last 24 years. How did he do it and what's next?
James: Sorry Hillary but women who support you are ‘Publicly disrespecting all women everywhere'. From laughing about getting the rapist of a 12 year old girl off on a technicality to badgering other women and lying through your teeth about your husbands infidelities to further your own political aspirations is just sick. Please do some real soul searching and hopefully you can finally admit that you yourself are the root cause of all of your problems.
391