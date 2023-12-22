Meet the Shreveport Times All-City high school football team for the 2023 season

The 2023 Shreveport Times All-City football team encompasses the 20 football schools within Caddo and Bossier parishes. The Times All-Area football includes schools in Bienville, Claiborne, DeSoto, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster parishes.

2023 Shreveport Times All-City Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year

Ben Taylor

Airline, Jr.

Position: Quarterback

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 180 pounds

Why selected: Taylor led the Vikings to the LHSAA Non-Select Division I quarterfinals by completing 319 of 432 passes for 4,189 yards and 49 TDs with nine interceptions. He added three rushing TDs and was the District 1-5A offensive MVP.

TAYLOR TALKS: Airline QB Ben Taylor talks about his performance

Airline's Ben Taylor sets for a pass against Southside during the state playoffs in November.

Defensive Player of the Year

Gabe Reliford

Evangel, Sr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 255

Why selected: The LSU signee is the No. 7 defensive lineman in the country per On3. In just 11 games, he compiled 122 tackles, including 71 solo with 29 for a loss. He added nine sacks and forced three fumbles. He will graduate mid-term with a 3.8 GPA.

PIT BULL: Times Elite 11: Texas A&M commitment Gabriel Reliford saves brother from pit bull attack

Evangel's Gabe Reliford is heading to LSU in January.

Athlete of the Year

Tre’von Jackson

Airline, Sr.

Ht: 5-8 Wt: 175

Why selected: As a receiver, Jackson caught passes for 677 yards and eight TDs. He added 85 carries for 612 yards and another seven scores. He was 3-for-3 passing for 114 yards and two additional TDs. He also had a stellar year as a kick returner, while holding offers from Centenary, LCU and ETBU.

CHUCKY DOLL: Tre Jackson is Airline’s ‘gold standard’ and inspired by his Chucky doll

Airline's Tre Jackson

Coach of the Year

Rodney Guin, Calvary

Why selected: The veteran coach directed his team to the only state title won by a Caddo-Bossier parish team. The perfect 14-0 record and LHSAA Select Division III crown is a rarity for Northwest Louisiana teams. It was Guin’s second state title, but his first in the Superdome. Guin has coached for 40 years, spending 16 as head coach at Haughton and seven running Calvary’s program.

TALKING TITLE: Calvary coach Rodney Guin talks about his championship team

Calvary coach Rodney Guin

First Team Offense

Offensive linemen

Captain Shreve/Calvary, Jr.

Ht: 6-6 Wt: 300

Why selected: One of the top 2025 offensive tackles in the country , Harper graded out a 95% for the season. He holds offers from LSU, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Florida State and USC.

LJ Prudhomme

Captain Shreve, Jr.

Ht: 6-4 Wt: 295

Why selected: A bigtime road grader for the Gators who graded out at 96% on the season. He currently holds offers from Arizona State, Texas Tech, Mississippi State and Tulane.

Jimmy Wright

Calvary, Sr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 260

Why selected: A four-year starter for Guin, Wright is a big reason the Cavaliers have two LHSAA state titles in the past four seasons.

Quantravious Bradford

Huntington, Sr.

Ht: 6-1 Wt: 300

Why selected: A three-time first-team All-District 1-4A lineman Bradford holds offers from Hendrix, Centenary and ETBU; “One of the most physical and athletic offensive linemen that I have coached in my career,” said coach Steve Dennis

Noah Slaughter

Byrd, Sr.

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 244

Why selected: Slaughter was the key component in an offense that rolled up 3,095 rushing yards and 38 rushing TDs.

Jacob Carpenter

Evangel, Sr.

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 225

Why selected: Carpenter has been a consistent workhorse for the Eagles over the past four years protecting quarterback Peyton Fulghum. He continually grades out as ECA’s top offensive lineman.

Tight end

Bob Patterson

Airline; Sr.

Ht: 6-1 Wt: 190

Why selected: The Harding commitment helped the Vikings to the quarterfinals with 44 receptions for 462 yards and six TDs. He added nine carries for 89 yards and two scores.

Wide receivers

Parker Fulghum

Evangel, Sr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 180

Why selected: Fulghum caught 69 passes for 1,413 yards and 17 TDs with 3,876 career receiving yards and 38 TDs. He has been invited to the US Army All-American Game and has offers from Grambling, Nicholls State and Northwestern State.

Jarvis Davis Jr.

Airline, Jr.

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 160

Why selected: Davis caught 94 passes for 1,276 yards and nine TDs along with 24 carries for 124 yards and five more scores. He has offers Miles College, Graceland and Centenary.

Aubrey Hermes

Calvary, Sr.

Ht: 6-1 Wt: 180

Why selected: The Cavalier speedster had 70 catches for 1,363 yards and 15 TDs and holds a Northwestern State offer.

Running backs

Jamarlon Otis

Captain Shreve, Jr.

Ht: 5-9 Wt: 185

Why selected: Otis rushed for 1,684 yards and 17 TDs for the District 1-5A champions, while averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Otis broke the school's single-season and single-game rushing record, and he has offers from Houston, La. Tech ad ULM.

Greg Manning

Benton, Sr.

Ht: 5-7 Wt: 165

Why selected: Manning is the Benton and Bossier Parish all-time rushing leader, compiling 1,490 yards on 268 carries with 22 TDs. He also had 39 catches for 565 yards and five more scores.

James Simon

Calvary, Jr.

Ht: 6-1 Wt: 195

Why selected: Simon led the Cavaliers to the state title with 192 carries for 1,600 yards and 21 TDs. Recruited by most of the schools in the country, he was the MVP of the LHSAA Select Division III title game.

Quarterback

Abram Wardell

Calvary, Jr.

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 190

Why selected: The latest in a long line of top-notch Calvary quarterbacks, Wardell completed 266 of 340 passes for 3,883 yards and 45 TDs with just two interceptions.

Athlete

Brandon Henderson

Woodlawn, Jr.

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 165

Why selected: Henderson caught 38 passes for 600 yards, rushed 12 times for 159 yards, had 46 tackles and 11 pass break-ups with seven interceptions, returning three for scores. He returned two kickoffs for TDs and two punts for scores.

Kicker

Aeron Burrell

Parkway, Sr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 180

Why selected: The LSU signee made nine field goals, with five of them from at least 40 yards, including one from 55 yards. He converted 34 of 35 point-after attempts and scored 203 career points with 24 career field goals.

First Team Defense

Defensive linemen

Greg Webb

Captain Shreve, Sr.

Ht: 6-1 Wt: 245

Why selected: Webb accumulated 55.5 tackles, three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, five pressures and two fumble recoveries.

Myaun Carey

Benton, Jr.

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 255

Why selected: Carey had 53 tackles, seven TFLs, two sacks, one forced fumble that he recovered and returned for a score.

Devon Oliver

Parkway, Jr.

Ht: 6-4 Wt: 270

Why selected: The big man had 43 tackles with 11 for a loss and four sacks. He has an offer from I-Bowl winner Texas Tech.

Ethan Sands

Calvary, Jr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 260

Why selected: The consummate leader of the Cavalier defense, Sands posted 47 tackles, including 16 for a loss in leading the Cavs to the state title.

Linebackers

Hutch Grace

Calvary, Sr.

Ht: 6-1 Wt: 220

Why selected: The Ouachita Baptist commitment had 86 tackles with 12 for a loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Jamal Jordan

Evangel, Sr.

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 215

Why selected: Jordan had 147 tackles, 8 for a loss, forced five fumbles and had a defensive TD. He carries a 3.7 GPA.

Sincere Walker

Airline, Sr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 200

Why selected: Walker rang up 67 tackles with 22 for a loss and had 5.5 sacks with two forced fumbles. He has offers from LCU and ETBU.

Landen Lee

Captain Shreve, Sr.

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 205

Why selected: The Gators’ defensive anchor had 92.5 tackles with six for a loss and is drawing attention from FCS and Division II programs.

Amaray Brown

Parkway, Sr.

Ht: 5-7 Wt: 180

Why selected: The main guy to account for on the Panther defense this past season was Brown, who had 85 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Defensive backs

Carmaro Mayo

Parkway, Jr.

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 175

Why selected: The Louisiana Tech commitment had 29 tackles and a TD while being called “the best cover corner in the area.”

EJ McDonald

Captain Shreve, Sr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 180

Why selected: The District 1-5A defensive MVP had 44 tackles, six interceptions, three fumble recoveries, six pass break-ups and a defensive TD.

Landon Sylvie

Calvary, Sr.

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 170

Why selected: The All-District 1-2A defensive MVP had 94 tackles, 3 picks, 4 fumble recoveries and signed with SE Missouri.

Miller Malley

Benton, Jr.

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 175

Why selected: Malley set the stage for the Tigers’ defense with 95 tackles, three for a loss, an interception and five pass break-ups.

Athletes

Cole Austin

Benton, Jr.

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 175

Why selected: Austin rang up 121 tackles with 10 for a loss. He had a sack, fumble recovery, interception and two pass break-ups. “His attitude and work ethic are second to none,” per coach Reynolds Moore.

Rowen Guthikonda

Loyola, Sr.

Ht: 5-9 Wt: 175

Why selected: Guthikonda never left the field for the Flyers. He had 86 tackles and 13 receptions for 185 yards and three TDs. “One college coach said if he was 6-1 he could go anywhere he wanted,” coach Mike Greene.

Punter

Abram Murray

Byrd, Sr.

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 207

Why selected: The Miami Hurricanes signee averaged 40.1 yards on 35 punts with a long of 68 while seven punts went 50-plus yards. Murray also nailed 11 inside the 20-yard-line.

Second team offense

Quarterback: Peyton Fulghum, Evangel, Sr.

Running backs: Antonio Gladney, Parkway, So.; Marcus Willis, Huntington, Sr.; Tray Morris, North Caddo, Jr.

Wide receivers: John Simon, Calvary, Sr.; Bryson Broom, Airline, Sr.; Trey Smith, Benton, Sr.; Delarrious Marshall, Green Oaks, Sr.

Tight end: Michael Casey, Huntington, Sr

Offensive line: Josh Allen, Airline, Jr.; Travis Flowers, Benton, Sr.; Heath Gross, Calvary, Sr.; Ethan Plunkett, Parkway, Jr.; Keven Richardson, Green Oaks, Sr.

Athlete: Quortni Beaner, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Kicker: John Chance, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Second team defense

Defensive backs: Jeremiah Boudreaux, Airline, Sr.; Tyler Welch, Huntington Jr.; Elijah Crawford, Northwood; Jo’Mariyion Collins, Green Oaks, Sr.; Braylun Huglon, Calvary, Fr.

Linebackers: Jayden Gladney, Airline, Jr.; Andrew Houston, BTW, Sr.; Jamarcus Walker, Northwood, Sr.

Defensive linemen: Jatarian Montgomery, Huntington, Jr.; Jaden Terry, Northwood, Sr.; Trey Houston, Calvary, Sr.; Trey Houston, Calvary, Sr.

Punter: John Chance, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport Times All-City high school football team for 2023