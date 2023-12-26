Meet The Clarion-Ledger's Small Class All-State high school football team for 2023 season

As Mississippi high school football wrapped up its 2023 season two weeks ago in Oxford, the Clarion-Ledger put together its Small Class All-State first and second teams for this season. The two teams are comprised of MHSAA and MAIS Classes 1A-3A.

Here are who made the teams.

First Team

Offense

Quarterbacks

Adarius McDougle, Sebastopol, Jr.

Why chosen: McDougle, MHSAA Mr. Football 2A winner, passed for 464 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 1,868 yards on 194 carries with 32 touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback helped lead Sebastopol to a 10-2 record.

Chase Richardson, Winona, Sr.

Why chosen: Richardson won the MHSAA Mr. Football 3A award, Winona's first state title and game MVP produced 2,041 passing yards for 25 touchdowns and 1,529 rushing yards on 162 carries for 21 touchdowns. Richardson has offers from Division I and II schools and community colleges.

Running backs

Marcus Flowers, Charleston, So.

Why chosen: Flowers produced 1,901 rushing yards, on 266 carries for 26 touchdowns, helping Charleston to a MHSAA 2A state title win.

Gavin Griffin, Velma Jackson, Sr.

Why chosen: Griffin, MHSAA Mr. Football 1A winner, recorded 2,096 rushing yards on 185 carries, 354 receiving yards, and 48 total touchdowns and helped Velma Jackson to the Class 1A title game.

Chris Hunter, Canton Academy, Sr.

Why chosen: Hunter recorded 2,356 rushing yards on 136 carries for 35 touchdowns, leading Canton Academy to the MAIS 3A state title game.

Wide receivers

Jermarj Bell, North Side, Jr.

Why chosen: Bell produced 981 receiving yards on 56 receptions with 12 touchdowns. Bell helped North Side to a 9-3 record and is receiving interest from multiple Division I programs.

Caleb Cunningham, Choctaw County, Jr.

Why chosen: Cunningham produced 1,138 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 48 receptions, breaking a record at Chochtaw County for yards and receptions. The five-star recruit has visited many Division I schools this year.

Keon Hutchins, Union, Sr.

Why chosen: Hutchins produced 1,030 receiving yards on 44 receptions and 13 touchdowns, helping lead Union to a 12-2 record. Hutchins has offers from multiple community colleges.

Dequadrion Welch, Noxubee County, Sr.

Why chosen: Welch recorded 1,500 receiving yards on 81 receptions for 22 touchdowns, helping Noxbuee reach the MHSAA Class 3A state tile game.

Tight end

Jadquist Clark, Noxubee County, Sr.

Why chosen: Clark produced 489 receiving yards on 23 receptions and five touchdowns, helping Noxbuee reach the MHSAA 3A state tile game.

Offensive Line

Landon Brown, St. Joseph Catholic-Greenville, Sr.

Why chosen: Brown helped lead St. Joseph to a MAIS 3A state title. Brown has interest from Division I programs.

T.J. Lockhart, Winona, Sr.

Why chosen: Lockhart helped Winona win its first MHSAA 3A state title. Lockhart is a Mississippi State commit.

Mario Nash, Kemper County, Jr.

Why chosen: Nash helped Kemper County to a 9-3 record. Nash has interest in multiple Divison I schools.

Nathan Shaw, Baldwyn, Sr.

Why chosen: Shaw helped Baldwyn to a 7-6 record on the season. Shaw has offers from multiple Division I schools.

Preston Wood, Mize, Sr.

Why chosen: Wood helped Mize get to an 8-4 record on the season.

Defense

Defensive Line

Jacob Bradford, St. Stanislaus, Sr.

Why chosen: Bradford recorded 101 tackles, seven sacks, and 19 tackles for loss helping St. Stanislaus to a 9-2 record.

Alex Foster, St. Joseph Catholic-Greenville, Sr.

Why chosen: Foster recorded 68 tackles, 12 sacks and 32 tackles for loss, helping lead St. Joseph to a MAIS 3A state title. Foster is a Baylor commit.

Tyshun Willis, Velma Jackson, Jr.

Why chosen: Willis produced 113 tackles, 20.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss, helping lead Velma Jackson to the MHSAA 1A state title game.

Donalvin Wilson, Water Valley, Jr.

Why chosen: Wilson produced 108 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles in Water Valley's season.

Linebackers

Marquavious Bradford, Scott Central, Jr.

Why chosen: Bradford produced 159 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss and an interception, helping lead Scott Central to a 9-4 record.

Tyler Lockhart, Winona, Jr.

Why chosen: Lockhart recorded 100 tackles, 11 sacks and 28 tackles for loss, leading Winona on defense and its first MSHAA 3A state title. Lockhart has an interest in many Division I programs.

Demtrius Towner, Lake, Jr.

Why chosen: Towner was Lake's defensive catalyst and was selected as MHSAA's 2A defensive player of the year by Mississippi coaches.

Kye Washington, Velma Jackson, Sr.

Why chosen: Washington recorded 146 tackles eight tackles for loss and three sacks helping Velma Jackson to the MSHAA 1A state title game.

Defensive backs

Samuelle Gray, Puckett, Jr.

Why chosen: Gray produced 75 tackles and six interceptions in the strong safety spot, helping Puckett to an 8-3 record this season.

Damion Miller, Port Gibson, Sr.

Why chosen: Not many quarterbacks went his way, for good reason. Miller is a three-star recruit and committed to Southern Miss.

Ja'Kayden Moore, Heidelberg, Fr.

Why chosen: Moore, in his first year as a high school student-athlete, produced 53 tackles and five interceptions in the free safety spot, helping Heidelberg reach the MHSAA 2A final.

Cody Simpson, North Panola, Sr.

Why chosen: Simpson produced 65 tackles and six interceptions, having two of those returned for touchdowns. Simpson has offers from multiple junior colleges.

Athlete

Jathan Hatch, Biggersville, Sr.

Why chosen: The Louisville signee had 89 rushes for 1285 yards and 21 touchdowns along with six catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he had 53 tackles and six interceptions. He also had four special teams touchdowns just during the regular season. Later, capping off an MHSAA 1A state title.

Deondre Riley, Charleston, Sr.

Why chosen: Riley produced 66 receptions for 1,122 receiving yards and had 21 total TDs. He had seven interceptions and 46 tackles, and helped the Tigers win the MHSAA Class 2A state title while producing on both ends of the field.

Special Teams

Rolen Fanning, St. Andrew’s, Sr.

Why chosen: Fanning went 10-of-14 on field goal attempts with a long of 39 yards. He was 26-of-26 on PATs and averaged 33 yards a punt.

Evan Noel, St. Stanislaus, Jr.

Why chosen: The Arkansas commit Noel, went 8-of-12 on field goals with a long of 49 yards and was 42-of-43 on PATs. He averaged 38.5 yards per punt with a long of 65.

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback: Drew Rowsey, Biggersville, Sr.

Quarterback: Kamario Taylor, Noxubee County, Jr.

Running back: TeDarrius Aych, South Pike, Sr.

Running back: Jamajah Mayes, Calhoun City, Sr.

Running back: Damaris Yates, Kemper County, So.

Wide Receiver: Kaden Bolton, Perry Central, Sr.

Wide Receiver: Dee Burnside, Philadelphia, Sr.

Wide Receiver: Troylando Eden, Winona, Jr.

Wide Receiver: Lamar Kennedy, Velma Jackson, Sr

Tight end: Brandon Hancock, Mize, Sr.

Offensive Line: Rokelle Cox, Hamilton, Sr.

Offensive Line: Jacobie Johnson, South Delta, Sr.

Offensive Line: Tyler Montgomery, St. Joseph Catholic-Greenville, Sr.

Offensive Line: Brady Parkerson, Philadelphia, Sr.

Offensive Line: Jaylin Rogers, Union, Sr.

Athlete: Tre Gunn, Biggersville, Sr.

Athlete: Gary Jackson, Sharkey-Issaquena Academy, Sr.

Special Teams: Brody Hajek, Kossuth, Sr.

Special Teams: Stuart Long, Tupelo Christian Preparatory, Sr.

Defense

Defensive Line: Kamron Beavers, Bay Springs, Sr.

Defensive Line: Kenzavius Lundy, Simmons, Jr.

Defensive Line: Dalyn Pierce, Bay Springs, Jr.

Defensive Line: Teddy Roby, Noxubee County, Sr.

Linebacker: Fred Clark, LB, Sr., Winona, Sr.

Linebacker: Easton Disham, Calhoun Academy, Sr.

Linebacker: Harris Hinkel, Resurrection, Sr.

Linebacker: Destin McCray, Heidelberg, Jr.

Defensive back: Demaryan Darby, Jefferson Davis County, Sr.

Defensive back: Jer'Kel Ivy, East Webster, Jr.

Defensive back: Omari Johnson, Wesson, So.

Defensive back: Calvin Scott, Taylorsville, So.

