Meet the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Girls Soccer Team

The 2023 All-Greater Rochester Girls Soccer Team is revealed

Here is the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Girls Soccer Team as determined by a vote of Section V coaches with input from Democrat and Chronicle staff.

Player of the Year

Year: Senior

Parents: Jennifer and Christopher Mesh

Position: Center back

Key accomplishments: 20 shutouts and six goals as a center back.

Future plans: I will be attending Old Dominion University to study forensic psychology and play soccer.

Why is she Player of the Year: Kendall Mesh's presence at center back was immeasurable. As Spencerport captured the program's third state title and a Section V record eighth straight championship, Mesh led its generational defense. Her Rangers conceded just three goals as goalkeeper Cate Burns broke the Section V record and tied the NYS standard with 20 shutouts. Mesh scored a clutch header in the section final, but her best performance perhaps happened in the NYSPHSAA Class AA final. She made a sliding tackle and turned back forwards during the clean sheet to avenge recent state tournament losses.

Year: Senior

Parents: Kim and Joe Burns

Position: Goalkeeper

Key accomplishments: Broke the Section V record for most shutouts (20) and tied the state record only allowing three goals in 23 games.

Future plans: I will be attending Siena College where I will be playing Division I soccer.

Year: Senior

Parents: Jodi and Chad Bates

Position: Forward

Key accomplishments: Scoring 31 goals, winning sectionals and going to states.

Future plans: Going to college and playing soccer

Year: Senior

Parents: Sandra and Joseph Cipolla

Position: Forward

Key accomplishments: Broke the single season assists record as a senior, and scored the second-most goals in a season as a junior.

Future plans: To become a nurse. I am still undecided for college.

Year: Senior

Parents: Jacqueline and Michael Constable

Position: Defense

Key accomplishments: Five goals.

Future plans: Attend Slippery Rock University where I will continue my education and play soccer.

Year: Senior

Parents: Renee and Michael Doody

Position: Right midfield

Key accomplishments: I completed the season with 13 assists.

Future plans: I am committed to the University of Rochester to play Division III soccer and study biology.

Year: Freshman

Parents: Claire and Mario Fallone

Position: Center midfielder

Key accomplishment: Aquinas girls varsity team winning sectionals for the first time since 2017.

Future plans: Aquinas (high school) for the next three years and then college after I graduate.

Year: Sophomore

Parents: Gina and Christopher Gray

Position: Center midfield

Key accomplishment: Scored career 100th goal as a sophomore.

Future plans: Still deciding but wants to play Division I soccer.

Year: Senior

Parents: Wanda and Woodruff Hudson

Position: Forward

Key accomplishments: 92 goals overall.

Future plans: To attend college at Florida State University.

Year: Senior

Parents: Rebecca and Craig Ikewood

Position: Forward

Key accomplishments: Finished high school soccer career with 119 goals, 81 assists, and two sectional titles

Future plans: Play Division I soccer and study electrical engineering at University at Buffalo.

Year: Junior

Parents: Julie and Jake Lenhard

Position: Center midfield

Key accomplishments: Led all of Monroe County in goals (27) and assists (25).

Future plans: I am so excited to play another year at Spencerport and then I will be playing Division I soccer at VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University).

Year: Senior

Parents: Linda and Jim Rogers

Position: Center midfielder

Key accomplishments: 21 goals and 18 assists, three hat tricks.

Future plans: Attending Siena College to play Division I soccer and continue my academics.

Year: Senior

Parent: Michelle Russell

Position: Attacking center midfield

Key accomplishment: 40 assists.

Future plans: Indiana Wesleyan University and will play soccer.

Year: Senior

Parents: Michelle Russell

Position: Forward

Key accomplishments: 71 goals, Allegany County Player of the Year.

Future plans: Continuing my soccer career, playing at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Year: Senior

Parents: Kristi and Christopher Smith

Position: Center midfielder

Key accomplishments: Six goals and an assist in state tournament (regionals, NYS semifinals and final).

Future plans: Attend the University of Arkansas and continue soccer career as a goalkeeper.

Year: Senior

Parents: Jennifer and Chris Yartym

Position: Forward

Key accomplishments: Winning a state championship and achieving 100+ career goals.

Future plans: Continue soccer career at St. Bonaventure University.

Coach of the Year

Profession: Teacher at Spencerport High School

Varsity coaching experience: 21 years as Spencerport varsity girls soccer head coach.

Family: Children Payton and Jackson

Second team

Kelsey Davis, Keshequa

Sophie Esders, Webster Thomas

Meghan Joerger, Pittsford Sutherland

Olivia Hogan, Churchville-Chili

Jamie Keens, Spencerport

Ella Lathrop, Gananda

Addie Larmer, Pittsford Mendon

Talia Norton, Aquinas

Ellie Ockrin, Webster Schroeder

McKenna Reh, Victor

Giana Romano, Fairport

Hannah Roxstrom, Greece Olympia

Isabella Walsh, Batavia

Olivia Pilato, Hilton

Payton Malec, Canandaigua

Addison Rice, Wayne

