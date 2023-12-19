Meet the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Girls Soccer Team
Here is the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Girls Soccer Team as determined by a vote of Section V coaches with input from Democrat and Chronicle staff.
Player of the Year
Year: Senior
Parents: Jennifer and Christopher Mesh
Position: Center back
Key accomplishments: 20 shutouts and six goals as a center back.
Future plans: I will be attending Old Dominion University to study forensic psychology and play soccer.
Why is she Player of the Year: Kendall Mesh's presence at center back was immeasurable. As Spencerport captured the program's third state title and a Section V record eighth straight championship, Mesh led its generational defense. Her Rangers conceded just three goals as goalkeeper Cate Burns broke the Section V record and tied the NYS standard with 20 shutouts. Mesh scored a clutch header in the section final, but her best performance perhaps happened in the NYSPHSAA Class AA final. She made a sliding tackle and turned back forwards during the clean sheet to avenge recent state tournament losses.
Year: Senior
Parents: Kim and Joe Burns
Position: Goalkeeper
Key accomplishments: Broke the Section V record for most shutouts (20) and tied the state record only allowing three goals in 23 games.
Future plans: I will be attending Siena College where I will be playing Division I soccer.
Year: Senior
Parents: Jodi and Chad Bates
Position: Forward
Key accomplishments: Scoring 31 goals, winning sectionals and going to states.
Future plans: Going to college and playing soccer
Year: Senior
Parents: Sandra and Joseph Cipolla
Position: Forward
Key accomplishments: Broke the single season assists record as a senior, and scored the second-most goals in a season as a junior.
Future plans: To become a nurse. I am still undecided for college.
Year: Senior
Parents: Jacqueline and Michael Constable
Position: Defense
Key accomplishments: Five goals.
Future plans: Attend Slippery Rock University where I will continue my education and play soccer.
Year: Senior
Parents: Renee and Michael Doody
Position: Right midfield
Key accomplishments: I completed the season with 13 assists.
Future plans: I am committed to the University of Rochester to play Division III soccer and study biology.
Year: Freshman
Parents: Claire and Mario Fallone
Position: Center midfielder
Key accomplishment: Aquinas girls varsity team winning sectionals for the first time since 2017.
Future plans: Aquinas (high school) for the next three years and then college after I graduate.
Year: Sophomore
Parents: Gina and Christopher Gray
Position: Center midfield
Key accomplishment: Scored career 100th goal as a sophomore.
Future plans: Still deciding but wants to play Division I soccer.
Year: Senior
Parents: Wanda and Woodruff Hudson
Position: Forward
Key accomplishments: 92 goals overall.
Future plans: To attend college at Florida State University.
Year: Senior
Parents: Rebecca and Craig Ikewood
Position: Forward
Key accomplishments: Finished high school soccer career with 119 goals, 81 assists, and two sectional titles
Future plans: Play Division I soccer and study electrical engineering at University at Buffalo.
Year: Junior
Parents: Julie and Jake Lenhard
Position: Center midfield
Key accomplishments: Led all of Monroe County in goals (27) and assists (25).
Future plans: I am so excited to play another year at Spencerport and then I will be playing Division I soccer at VCU (Virginia Commonwealth University).
Year: Senior
Parents: Linda and Jim Rogers
Position: Center midfielder
Key accomplishments: 21 goals and 18 assists, three hat tricks.
Future plans: Attending Siena College to play Division I soccer and continue my academics.
Year: Senior
Parent: Michelle Russell
Position: Attacking center midfield
Key accomplishment: 40 assists.
Future plans: Indiana Wesleyan University and will play soccer.
Year: Senior
Parents: Michelle Russell
Position: Forward
Key accomplishments: 71 goals, Allegany County Player of the Year.
Future plans: Continuing my soccer career, playing at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Year: Senior
Parents: Kristi and Christopher Smith
Position: Center midfielder
Key accomplishments: Six goals and an assist in state tournament (regionals, NYS semifinals and final).
Future plans: Attend the University of Arkansas and continue soccer career as a goalkeeper.
Year: Senior
Parents: Jennifer and Chris Yartym
Position: Forward
Key accomplishments: Winning a state championship and achieving 100+ career goals.
Future plans: Continue soccer career at St. Bonaventure University.
Coach of the Year
Profession: Teacher at Spencerport High School
Varsity coaching experience: 21 years as Spencerport varsity girls soccer head coach.
Family: Children Payton and Jackson
Second team
Kelsey Davis, Keshequa
Sophie Esders, Webster Thomas
Meghan Joerger, Pittsford Sutherland
Olivia Hogan, Churchville-Chili
Jamie Keens, Spencerport
Ella Lathrop, Gananda
Addie Larmer, Pittsford Mendon
Talia Norton, Aquinas
Ellie Ockrin, Webster Schroeder
McKenna Reh, Victor
Giana Romano, Fairport
Hannah Roxstrom, Greece Olympia
Isabella Walsh, Batavia
Olivia Pilato, Hilton
Payton Malec, Canandaigua
Addison Rice, Wayne
