Meet the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Boys Soccer Team
Here is the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Boys Soccer Team as determined by a vote of Section V coaches with input from Democrat and Chronicle staff.
Player of the Year
Year: Senior
Parents: Nelly Mutuwa and Kalemara Shabani
Position: Center midfielder
Key accomplishments: 19 assists, 10 goals this season. Nominated for All-America. 30 goals, 61 assists in five varsity seasons.
Future plans: Planning to attend college to study business and play soccer.
Why he's Player of the Year: Shabani, a 2022 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Team member, was named an All-American this season by the United States Soccer Coaches after Aquinas won the Class A state championship.
The fifth-year starting midfielder also added a Section V championship with the team, a Section V Player of the Year award and a third Independent teams Player of the Year award to his soccer accomplishments. He played more than 6,500 minutes during his five seasons at Aquinas.
Year: Senior
Parent: Abigael Baraka
Positions: Attacking midfielder/left wing
Key accomplishments: 26 goals, 14 assists.
Future plans: Attend Buffalo State.
Year: Senior
Parents: Jennifer and David Bean
Position: Center back defender
Key accomplishment: 5 goals.
Future plans: Attending college, awaiting decision.
Year: Senior
Parents: Kathy and John Bianchi
Position: Striker
Key accomplishment: 15 goals.
Future plans: Tampa University.
Year: Junior
Parents: Brian and Erin Buys
Position: Left back defender
Key accomplishments: 5 goals, 7 assists.
Future plans: I hope to have a good senior season and attend college to continue my soccer career.
Year: Senior
Parents: Nicole and John Crane
Positions: Center attacking midfielder and striker
Key accomplishment: 27 goals.
Future plans: Play soccer in college while studying my intended major in the healthcare field.
Year: Senior
Parents: Jodie and Jason Emo
Positions: Midfield/Striker
Key accomplishment: Top scorer in Section V with 38 goals.
Future plans: Attend Alfred State to study electrical construction and play soccer.
Year: Junior
Parents: Angela and Cole Farner
Position: Forward
Key accomplishment: 38 goals.
Future plans: Attend college and play soccer.
Year: Junior
Parents: Amy and Josh Gleason
Position: Goalkeeper
Key accomplishment: 11 shutouts for the season.
Future plans: One more year at AQ, possible military school after graduation or Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).
Year: Senior
Parents: Yokaira Pena, Tony Guerrero and Luis Teresa
Position: Attacking midfielder
Key accomplishments: 20 goals and 15 assists.
Future plans: Study business and play high-level soccer.
Year: Senior
Parents: Sarah Hanford and Barb Ferdman
Position: Center attacking midfielder
Key accomplishments: How the team turned our record around and got back to another sectional final. 15 goals this season.
Future plans: Undecided.
Year: Junior
Parents: Amy and Joel Lincoln
Position: Forward
Key accomplishments: Scoring 34 goals this season and helping the team make it to the sectional finals.
Future plans: Undecided at this time, would like to play soccer in college
Year: Senior
Parents: Jessica and Chad Martin
Position: Attacking midfielder
Key accomplishments: Reaching my 50th career goal and 50th assist in the same game with the Byron-Bergen/Elba team.
Future plans: Attend college and play soccer.
Year: Senior
Parents: Paula and Scott Meagher
Position: Center back defender
Key accomplishment: 10 shutouts on the season.
Future plans: Play college soccer at a four-year university.
Year: Senior
Parents: Patti and Mike Milburn
Position: Forward
Key accomplishments: Becoming the all-time time goals, assists and points leader in Spencerport boys soccer history.
Future plans: Study kinesiology and continue playing soccer.
Year: Senior
Parents: Erica Rolland and Randy DiSalvo
Position: Forward
Key accomplishments: 17 goals, 3 assists.
Future plans: Study engineering and play Division III soccer at Clarkson University.
Year: Senior
Parent: Sarah Sardina
Position: Striker
Key accomplishment: 47 goal contributions.
Future plan: Undecided but plan to play college soccer.
Year: Senior
Parents: Ginger and Jeff Sorensen
Positions: Center back defender/right back defender/center attacking midfielder
Key accomplishments: Winning states, undefeated season (20-0-2) and 10 clean sheets in 18 games.
Future plans: Play Division 1 college soccer at Bucknell University, where I plan to study education.
Co-Coaches of the Year
Profession: School counselor, Churchville-Chili Ninth Grade Academy
Varsity coaching experience: 14 years at Churchville
Family: Jessica (wife), Emma and Molly (daughters).
Profession: Medical device sales
Varsity coaching experience: Aquinas 2012-present. Pittsford Mendon assistant 2002-07.
Family: Amy (wife), LJ, Colby and Sawyer (sons).
Second Team
FORWARD - Justice Hinman (Spencerport)
FORWARD - Caleb Jones (Webster Thomas)
FORWARD - Jalen McCoy (East Rochester)
FORWARD - Colin Ullick (Livonia)
FORWARD - Alfonso Vito (Aquinas)
FORWARD - Zach Zollo (Honeoye Falls-Lima)
MIDFIELDER - Elijah Bailey (Churchville-Chili)
MIDFIELDER - Andrew Berardicurti (Churchville-Chili)
MIDFIELDER - Santiago Castillo (Pittsford Sutherland)
MIDFIELDER - Connor Feehan (Livonia)
MIDFIELDER - Carson Keller (Irondequoit)
MIDFIELDER - Ryan Mathis (Fairport)
MIDFIELDER - Kyan Tiede (Pavilion/York)
DEFENDER - Dillon Bucci (McQuaid)
DEFENDER - Jonah Schichtel (Wayne)
DEFENDER - Zach Shores (Penfield)
DEFENDER - Jariel Ubiles (Mynderse Academy)
GOALIE - Dylan Mattice (Greece Olympia)
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: AGR: All-Greater Rochester Boys Soccer 2023 Team