Meet the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Boys Soccer Team

The 2023 All-Greater Rochester Boys Soccer Team is revealed

Here is the 2023 All-Greater Rochester Boys Soccer Team as determined by a vote of Section V coaches with input from Democrat and Chronicle staff.

Player of the Year

Year: Senior

Parents: Nelly Mutuwa and Kalemara Shabani

Position: Center midfielder

Key accomplishments: 19 assists, 10 goals this season. Nominated for All-America. 30 goals, 61 assists in five varsity seasons.

Future plans: Planning to attend college to study business and play soccer.

Why he's Player of the Year: Shabani, a 2022 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Team member, was named an All-American this season by the United States Soccer Coaches after Aquinas won the Class A state championship.

The fifth-year starting midfielder also added a Section V championship with the team, a Section V Player of the Year award and a third Independent teams Player of the Year award to his soccer accomplishments. He played more than 6,500 minutes during his five seasons at Aquinas.

Year: Senior

Parent: Abigael Baraka

Positions: Attacking midfielder/left wing

Key accomplishments: 26 goals, 14 assists.

Future plans: Attend Buffalo State.

Year: Senior

Parents: Jennifer and David Bean

Position: Center back defender

Key accomplishment: 5 goals.

Future plans: Attending college, awaiting decision.

Year: Senior

Parents: Kathy and John Bianchi

Position: Striker

Key accomplishment: 15 goals.

Future plans: Tampa University.

Year: Junior

Parents: Brian and Erin Buys

Position: Left back defender

Key accomplishments: 5 goals, 7 assists.

Future plans: I hope to have a good senior season and attend college to continue my soccer career.

Year: Senior

Parents: Nicole and John Crane

Positions: Center attacking midfielder and striker

Key accomplishment: 27 goals.

Future plans: Play soccer in college while studying my intended major in the healthcare field.

Year: Senior

Parents: Jodie and Jason Emo

Positions: Midfield/Striker

Key accomplishment: Top scorer in Section V with 38 goals.

Future plans: Attend Alfred State to study electrical construction and play soccer.

Year: Junior

Parents: Angela and Cole Farner

Position: Forward

Key accomplishment: 38 goals.

Future plans: Attend college and play soccer.

Year: Junior

Parents: Amy and Josh Gleason

Position: Goalkeeper

Key accomplishment: 11 shutouts for the season.

Future plans: One more year at AQ, possible military school after graduation or Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

Year: Senior

Parents: Yokaira Pena, Tony Guerrero and Luis Teresa

Position: Attacking midfielder

Key accomplishments: 20 goals and 15 assists.

Future plans: Study business and play high-level soccer.

Year: Senior

Parents: Sarah Hanford and Barb Ferdman

Position: Center attacking midfielder

Key accomplishments: How the team turned our record around and got back to another sectional final. 15 goals this season.

Future plans: Undecided.

Year: Junior

Parents: Amy and Joel Lincoln

Position: Forward

Key accomplishments: Scoring 34 goals this season and helping the team make it to the sectional finals.

Future plans: Undecided at this time, would like to play soccer in college

Year: Senior

Parents: Jessica and Chad Martin

Position: Attacking midfielder

Key accomplishments: Reaching my 50th career goal and 50th assist in the same game with the Byron-Bergen/Elba team.

Future plans: Attend college and play soccer.

Year: Senior

Parents: Paula and Scott Meagher

Position: Center back defender

Key accomplishment: 10 shutouts on the season.

Future plans: Play college soccer at a four-year university.

Year: Senior

Parents: Patti and Mike Milburn

Position: Forward

Key accomplishments: Becoming the all-time time goals, assists and points leader in Spencerport boys soccer history.

Future plans: Study kinesiology and continue playing soccer.

Year: Senior

Parents: Erica Rolland and Randy DiSalvo

Position: Forward

Key accomplishments: 17 goals, 3 assists.

Future plans: Study engineering and play Division III soccer at Clarkson University.

Year: Senior

Parent: Sarah Sardina

Position: Striker

Key accomplishment: 47 goal contributions.

Future plan: Undecided but plan to play college soccer.

Year: Senior

Parents: Ginger and Jeff Sorensen

Positions: Center back defender/right back defender/center attacking midfielder

Key accomplishments: Winning states, undefeated season (20-0-2) and 10 clean sheets in 18 games.

Future plans: Play Division 1 college soccer at Bucknell University, where I plan to study education.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Profession: School counselor, Churchville-Chili Ninth Grade Academy

Varsity coaching experience: 14 years at Churchville

Family: Jessica (wife), Emma and Molly (daughters).

Profession: Medical device sales

Varsity coaching experience: Aquinas 2012-present. Pittsford Mendon assistant 2002-07.

Family: Amy (wife), LJ, Colby and Sawyer (sons).

Second Team

FORWARD - Justice Hinman (Spencerport)

FORWARD - Caleb Jones (Webster Thomas)

FORWARD - Jalen McCoy (East Rochester)

FORWARD - Colin Ullick (Livonia)

FORWARD - Alfonso Vito (Aquinas)

FORWARD - Zach Zollo (Honeoye Falls-Lima)

MIDFIELDER - Elijah Bailey (Churchville-Chili)

MIDFIELDER - Andrew Berardicurti (Churchville-Chili)

MIDFIELDER - Santiago Castillo (Pittsford Sutherland)

MIDFIELDER - Connor Feehan (Livonia)

MIDFIELDER - Carson Keller (Irondequoit)

MIDFIELDER - Ryan Mathis (Fairport)

MIDFIELDER - Kyan Tiede (Pavilion/York)

DEFENDER - Dillon Bucci (McQuaid)

DEFENDER - Jonah Schichtel (Wayne)

DEFENDER - Zach Shores (Penfield)

DEFENDER - Jariel Ubiles (Mynderse Academy)

GOALIE - Dylan Mattice (Greece Olympia)

