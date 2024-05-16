Media member shares wild score prediction for Alabama vs. Tennessee in 2024

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face a gauntlet of a schedule in 2024 under the first year of head coach Kalen Deboer. The Tide will take on the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium with road tests coming against the Wisconsin Badgers, Tennessee Volunteers, LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners.

It may feel like college football is still months away, but it will be here quicker than you could imagine, especially with the release of the highly-anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 video game this summer.

Despite all of the changes coming to the SEC, especially scheduling-wise, Alabama vs. Tennessee remains untouched on the Third Saturday in October. Alabama is an early favorite by a slim margin, according to early projections.

Not everyone agrees with this early line though as Clay Travis appeared on The Next Round earlier this week where he stated that he expects Tennessee to beat Alabama by double digits this year. The Vols are 1-9 against the Crimson Tide in the last 10 and haven’t beaten Alabama by double digits since 2001.

“I think Tennessee’s gonna beat Alabama by double digits in Knoxville…” @ClayTravis @jimdunaway happily took the Tide -2 pic.twitter.com/Owk4MztV9z — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) May 14, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire