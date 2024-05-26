McNaney, Maryland men’s lacrosse punch ticket back to NCAA D-1 Championship

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WETM) – Corning’s Logan McNaney and John Tillman will have a shot to win another NCAA D-1 Title with Maryland men’s lacrosse.

(Photo Courtesy: @TerpsMLax on “X”)

Corning’s own Logan McNaney and John Tillman will have a chance bring home another NCAA National Championship in men’s lacrosse. The goalie and head coach tandem helped Maryland to a 12-6 win over Virginia, in Saturday’s NCAA semifinals. McNaney stopped 8 shots, while assisting his defense in holding the 6th-seeded Cavaliers to their lowest goal output in 8 years.

Tillman has guided the 2024 Terrapins on a thrilling underdog story. Maryland entered the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid, after falling in the 1st round of the Big Ten Tournament. Maryland’s selection to the big dance drew criticism, as the team had the lowest win total in the bracket (8). Despite the noise, the 7th-seeded Terrapins powered past Princeton and 2nd-seeded Duke to reach the semifinals.

Tillman, a Cornell alum will head to his 8th championship appearance with the Terps, while McNaney will appear in his 3rd final in 4 years. The path to the program’s 1st title since 2022 will be contested by the defending national champions, Notre Dame.

This Monday, the 2022 champs will face-off with the 2023 champs for the 2024 NCAA Division I crown. Both sides also feature the past 2 Most Outstanding Player Award winners from the championship, McNaney and Fighting Irish goalie, Liam Entenmann.

A win in this year’s national title game would add to great careers for Tillman and McNaney. Victory over Notre Dame would account for Tillman’s 3rd national crown since 2017 (Became Head Coach in 2011). McNaney would earn his 2nd title and improve to a staggering 11-1 record in NCAA Tournament games.

The 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship will be air on ESPN, this Monday (May 27th) at 1 p.m.

