Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV is a leader and key contributor for Tad Boyle's team, averaging 14.2 points per game with 5.6 rpg and 5.1 apg. See the Buffs in action during the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. PT/ 9:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

