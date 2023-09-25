Report: McGruder to sign with Warriors, will compete for roster spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors reportedly are bringing in a free-agent wing to compete for a spot on the 2023-24 roster.

Golden State is finalizing a deal with seven-year pro Rodney McGruder, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources.

Free agent forward Rodney McGruder is finalizing a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. McGruder will compete for a roster spot in Warriors camp. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2023

McGruder, 32, has spent time in the league with the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. Over his last three seasons with Detroit, he averaged 5.5 points on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 41.2 percent from 3-point range, along with 2.1 rebounds in 14.9 minutes across 99 games played.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. revealed Monday that Golden State worked out 40 to 50 free agents this offseason. The team's desire for another big brought veteran center Dwight Howard to the Bay for a two-day meeting last week before the Warriors decided not to sign the 37-year-old before training camp.

After the potential Warriors-Howard union fell apart, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Golden State was prioritizing adding another wing to its roster ahead of training camp rather than a big man.

McGruder has a history with the Warriors, more specifically, with sharpshooter Klay Thompson. Back in 2021, McGruder got into an on-court scuffle with former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson. Thompson didn't play in the game but was a part of the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast and ripped McGruder.

"This dude might be out the league soon, he's probably mad about that," Thompson said. "Who knows? He's over here checking my guy. He's over here trying to start something like he's a good player. Bro, get out of here."

Two years later, McGruder, in fact, still is in the league and now he reportedly will battle for a spot to be on the court alongside Thompson and the Warriors.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast