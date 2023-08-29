McCoy recognized, Harrell earns a big offer and Williams stands out

Aug. 28—The first week of the 2023 season has come and gone.

In it, a lot of area commits and recruits made a good impression on either their future schools or potential future schools. This week, one recruit in particular was recognized on a national scale.

Also new this week, and in the weeks going forward, will be the "Standout Performer" section. This will recognize one area recruit or commit who had a notable performance that week.

Now then. Let's dive in.

McCoy recognized by On3

Tupelo defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy was named to the On3 2026 Watch List. The list recognizes some of the best high school sophomores in the country. Two of them, quarterback Julian Lewis and wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., are committed to USC and Ohio State, respectively.

McCoy currently has offers from 11 FBS schools, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State and Utah. He's rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi for the 2026 class and the No. 13 player in America by 247sports.

In Saturday's game against Whitehaven, McCoy had three total tackles and 2 sacks, one of which forced a turnover on downs.

Harrell gets an offer

Just a few hours before taking the field for the Whitehaven game, Tupelo's Jeremiah Harrell received an offer from Mississippi Valley State. It's his first offer from a Division I school.

Harrell joins Makyi Reed-Jones of Lafayette, Nathan Shaw of Baldwyn and Kaleb Shumpert of New Albany as area players who have received an offer from the Delta Devils.

The senior quarterback completed 10 of 20 passes for 100 yards and 200 touchdowns in a 37-0 win over Whitehaven.

Standout Player: Braylen Williams

The sophomore quarterback was critical to Nettleton's 26-20 win over Caledonia on Friday.

Williams completed 18 of 27 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. On defense, Williams returned a fumble for a touchdown.

He currently has an offer from Akron.

