McCollum, Williamson score 31 apiece, Pelicans complete five-game sweep of Kings with 135-123 win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson each scored 31 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat Sacramento 135-123 on Thursday night to complete a five-game season sweep of the Kings.

McCollum tied a season high with nine 3-pointers in 12 attempts added seven assists to help the Pelicans improve their chances of avoiding the play-in tournament. They are sixth in the Western Conference, the final guaranteed playoff spot.

Trey Murphy III added 27 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

New Orleans improved to 27-14 on the road, a franchise record for wins and tied with the Celtics for the best mark in the NBA. The Pelicans (48-32) lead the Phoenix Suns by one game for the sixth seed with two games remaining.

De'Aaron Fox had 33 points and eight assists, but Sacramento lost for the fourth time in its last five games and lost its chance to avoid the play-in tournament. The Kings (45-35) are tied with the Lakers and Warriors for eighth.

Harrison Barnes added 22 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 75th double-double, the most by any player in a season since Moses Malone had 77 in 1978-79.

The Pelicans used an 18-0 run to build a 34-11 lead, but Sacramento responded with 15 straight points to get back within eight early in the second quarter.

New Orleans led 64-58 at the half and never trailed in the game. The Pelicans shot 57% from the field and made 22 of 40 3-pointers.

Sacramento shot 55% and made 16 of 38 3s.

New Orleans was without forward Brandon Ingram for the 11th straight game, though he is nearing a return from a left knee bone contusion.

Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. also missed the game for personal reasons.

Kings center JaVale McGee was out due to illness.

