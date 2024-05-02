May Starter Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Starting pitcher Rankings

Dropping off: Spencer Strider (No. 1), Shane Bieber (No. 29), Eury Pérez (No. 47), Bowden Francis (No. 141), Sawyer Gipson-Long (No. 144), Michael Soroka (No. 145), Zack Thompson (No. 148)

I’m still pretty low on the Red Sox pitchers. Yeah, Andrew Bailey is obviously a great pitching coach, but that’s just such a tough ballpark and defensive situation. The Red Sox have also thus far been in a pretty easy portion of what is quite likely the league’s most difficult schedule. Tanner Houck has definitely taken a big step forward and Kutter Crawford was already quite good, but I still think it’s going to be pretty difficult for them to remain difference makers in mixed leagues.

Paul Skenes has gotten up over 70 pitches in his last two Triple-A starts and made it through six scoreless innings on Tuesday. It doesn’t sound like he’s made his final start for Indianapolis, but the move to Pittsburgh can’t be far away.

In spite of his delayed debut, John Means was one of my favorite end-game picks this spring, and I should be excited now that he’s rejoining the Orioles rotation this weekend. However, his velocity still isn’t all of the way back after Tommy John. Maybe he’ll get stronger with time, but I’m not as optimistic about him as I was. At least he is in the great situation in Baltimore, especially since he’s a flyball left-hander pitching in Camden Yards half of the time.