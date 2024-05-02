May Starter Rankings
Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Click to see other May rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Starting pitcher Rankings
May
Starting pitchers
Team
April
1
2
2
3
3
Phillies
5
4
4
5
7
6
Mariners
6
7
Dodgers
10
8
Twins
8
9
Twins
14
10
11
11
Max Fried
Braves
12
12
Mariners
21
13
Brewers
26
14
Dylan Cease
Padres
22
15
Royals
23
16
Cubs
37
17
Giants
17
18
Zac Gallen
18
19
Astros
13
20
Phillies
15
21
Guardians
16
22
Astros
30
23
Zach Eflin
25
24
Twins
24
25
Braves
34
26
Reds
32
27
Cardinals
58
28
Yankees
31
29
Cubs
28
30
Dodgers
36
31
Mariners
39
32
Dodgers
9
33
Orioles
42
34
Reds
54
35
Orioles
20
36
Angels
61
37
Rays
55
38
48
39
Blake Snell
Giants
40
40
Padres
35
41
Mets
45
42
Pirates
136
43
Yankees
43
44
Blue Jays
41
45
Padres
27
46
Blue Jays
49
47
Rays
46
48
Tigers
96
49
Mets
60
50
Pirates
33
51
Diamondbacks
50
52
Marlins
19
53
Rangers
73
54
Phillies
81
55
Yu Darvish
Padres
38
56
Yankees
62
57
MacKenzie Gore
Nationals
97
58
Cristopher Sanchez
Phillies
59
59
103
60
Blue Jays
76
61
Paul Skenes
Pirates
132
62
Astros
69
63
Sean Manaea
Mets
53
64
Marlins
115
65
Diamondbacks
63
66
Rays
92
67
Orioles
52
68
Shane Baz
Rays
65
69
Erick Fedde
158
70
Ronel Blanco
Astros
139
71
Marlins
66
72
Braves
75
73
Red Sox
87
74
Yankees
67
75
Rays
90
76
Bryan Woo
Mariners
83
77
Braves
70
78
Kenta Maeda
Tigers
68
79
Yankees
95
80
Jose Soriano
Angels
60 RP
81
Keaton Winn
Giants
150
82
Reese Olson
Tigers
84
83
Dodgers
74
84
Royals
119
85
Alex Cobb
Giants
78
86
Reds
79
87
Astros
44
88
Rangers
86
89
White Sox
189
90
Diamondbacks
85
91
Giants
116
92
Diamondbacks
57
93
Red Sox
82
94
Guardians
72
95
Yankees
133
96
Javier Assad
Cubs
143
97
Jon Gray
Rangers
98
98
Casey Mize
Tigers
111
99
Orioles
80
100
Guardians
88
101
Cubs
107
102
Red Sox
121
103
Guardians
51
104
Giants
104
105
Lance Lynn
Cardinals
89
106
Dodgers
100
107
Jose Butto
Mets
157
108
Cubs
147
109
Ben Brown
Cubs
180
110
Orioles
56
111
Red Sox
93
112
Christian Scott
Mets
176
113
Rangers
126
114
Matt Manning
Tigers
101
115
Angels
77
116
Athletics
105
117
Twins
71
118
Cody Bradford
Rangers
91
119
Seth Lugo
Royals
125
120
DL Hall
Brewers
94
121
Trevor Rogers
Marlins
161
122
AJ Smith-Shawver
Braves
110
123
Reds
109
124
Orioles
NR
125
Mariners
212
126
Twins
391
127
Dodgers
131
128
Cubs
137
129
Brewers
112
130
Marlins
162
131
Marlins
129
132
Angels
135
133
Orioles
113
134
Dodgers
124
135
Rays
142
136
Bryce Elder
Braves
165
137
Angels
108
138
Reds
114
139
Guardians
221
140
Reds
128
141
Brewers
146
142
Royals
153
143
Phillies
200
144
Landon Knack
Dodgers
261
145
White Sox
138
146
Pirates
313
147
Mets
154
148
122
149
Brewers
167
150
Athletics
174
151
Cardinals
134
152
Emmet Sheehan
Dodgers
102
153
Jake Irvin
Nationals
214
154
Cade Horton
Cubs
223
155
Louie Varland
Twins
99
156
Rangers
118
157
JP Sears
Athletics
127
158
Spencer Arrighetti
Astros
233
159
Rays
163
160
Steven Matz
Cardinals
120
161
Jack Leiter
Rangers
324
162
Slade Cecconi
Diamondbacks
241
163
Joe Boyle
Athletics
140
164
Cubs
117
165
Jose Urquidy
Astros
106
166
Pirates
173
167
Yariel Rodriguez
Blue Jays
169
168
Mets
171
169
Cade Povich
Orioles
276
170
Diamondbacks
182
171
Yankees
194
172
Pirates
123
173
Angels
181
174
Cardinals
149
175
Ricky Tiedemann
Blue Jays
130
Dropping off: Spencer Strider (No. 1), Shane Bieber (No. 29), Eury Pérez (No. 47), Bowden Francis (No. 141), Sawyer Gipson-Long (No. 144), Michael Soroka (No. 145), Zack Thompson (No. 148)
I’m still pretty low on the Red Sox pitchers. Yeah, Andrew Bailey is obviously a great pitching coach, but that’s just such a tough ballpark and defensive situation. The Red Sox have also thus far been in a pretty easy portion of what is quite likely the league’s most difficult schedule. Tanner Houck has definitely taken a big step forward and Kutter Crawford was already quite good, but I still think it’s going to be pretty difficult for them to remain difference makers in mixed leagues.
Paul Skenes has gotten up over 70 pitches in his last two Triple-A starts and made it through six scoreless innings on Tuesday. It doesn’t sound like he’s made his final start for Indianapolis, but the move to Pittsburgh can’t be far away.
In spite of his delayed debut, John Means was one of my favorite end-game picks this spring, and I should be excited now that he’s rejoining the Orioles rotation this weekend. However, his velocity still isn’t all of the way back after Tommy John. Maybe he’ll get stronger with time, but I’m not as optimistic about him as I was. At least he is in the great situation in Baltimore, especially since he’s a flyball left-hander pitching in Camden Yards half of the time.
Jordan Wicks is someone I was planning on moving way up before he went on the IL with a forearm strain. That’s typically a very scary diagnosis, but it sounds like it might be a pretty minor one. If so, he seems like a mixed-league guy to me. His velocity is up a bit, and he had a 28/9 K/BB ratio in 23 innings before going down.