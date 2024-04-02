Max Holloway calls for ‘real life BMF’ Mark Coleman to wrap title around winner of UFC 300 fight vs. Justin Gaethje

The lineage of the BMF title says that someone special needs to wrap the title around the winner at UFC 300 – and Max Holloway sees no better candidate than Mark Coleman.

Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC), a former UFC featherweight champion, is set to challenge Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) for the BMF belt in a lightweight contest at UFC 300, which takes place April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

The BMF title was created in November 2019 for the UFC 244 showdown between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrapped the title around Masvidal after he earned a fourth-round TKO win. Following Masvidal’s retirement from UFC competition this past year, the promotion reintroduced the title for the UFC 291 headliner between Gaethje and Dustin Poirier in August, which was won by Gaethje, and saw Masvidal present him with the silver strap.

Now, with the third BMF title fight rapidly approaching, Holloway suggests UFC Hall of Famer Coleman give the belt to the winner of the fight after making what appears to be a full recovery from a tragic house fire where he saved his parents but claimed his family dog Hammer.

“The only correct answer is Mark Coleman,” Holloway told MMA Junkie when asked who should present the BMF title at UFC 300. “Especially with what he went through recently with his dog and his dog waking him to go save his stuff and he goes in there and runs for his dog? The guy’s a G. That’a real life BMF. That would be sick if he did it. It would be an honor to get him to do it.”

Holloway is eagerly anticipating his showdown with Gaethje at UFC 300. The bout marks his return to lightweight for the first time since an interim title loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 in April 2019, and is a highly anticipated part of the historic card.

Although Holloway, 32, enjoys the concept of the BMF title, he said his energy perks up the most when he thinks about what it’s going to be like when he steps into the octagon with one of the most dangerous men in the sport in Gaethje.

“The belt is the belt – the belt is cool – it’s whatever,” Holloway said. “The things that can come with the belt can be life-changing, so we’ll see what happens. But I’m more excited that I get to share the octagon with Gaethje. It’s amazing. It’s amazing to share the octagon with a future Hall of Famer in him and, title or no title, being able to fight him is one of the best things I’m looking forward to.”

