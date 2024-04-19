Max Cleworth: Wrexham's successive promotions 'surreal'

Max Cleworth's first goal for Wrexham was the winner against Colchester United in April 2024 [Getty Images]

Defender Max Cleworth says he has had to "pinch himself" after securing back to back promotions with Wrexham.

Cleworth has been a regular in heart of Wrexham's defence during 2024 and played a key role in securing promotion to League One.

The 21-year old did not make his first league appearance until the home win against Newport County on 23 December.

"It's surreal to be fair, some lads will go throughout their careers without promotion," Cleworth said.

"I've had two back to back at this young age - but I'm not taking anything for granted.

"To do it at a club that I've been at since I was 11, to come through the academy and then have back to back promotions it's a bit surreal.

"But I'm just trying to concentrate on the here and now, keep improving and hopefully kick on over the next few years."

Wrexham secured automatic promotion to League One after a 6-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers at the Stok Racecourse and with rivals MK Dons beaten by Mansfield and Barrow losing at Gillingham.

Cleworth, a member of the National League title winning squad last season, admits the pressure is off the team for the final two games.

Phil Parkinson's side travel to Crewe Alexander on Saturday before they host newly crowned League Two champions Stockport County on the final day of the season the following week.

"We've got to try and enjoy it and hopefully put on two good performances," Cleworth added.

"Obviously if they don't go our way {results} it's not the end of the world - we're over the line.

"We'll have a good away following, we'll try and put on a good performance for them and obviously the final game here against Stockport will be bouncing."

Wrexham are beginning preparations to compete in the third tier for the first time since 2004-05.

When asked if he had thought about the clubs he might be facing next season, Cleworth admits that he hasn't given too much thought about possible opponents.

"You don't know who's gone down from the Championship," Cleworth told BBC Sport Wales.

"There's another team to come up with us from League Two. It's nice for the club to be back where they belong, obviously there will be some big away days yet again.

"It's what we want, it's what the owners [Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds] wanted. As players you want to test yourselves against better opposition.

"In the FA Cup we've had a few League One teams and Championship teams.

"But to be doing it week in week out in League One we're going to give it our all, and hopefully it's going to be a good season."