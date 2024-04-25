Mavericks, Clippers meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Clippers (51-31, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mavericks -4.5; over/under is 209

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks for game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Mavericks beat the Clippers 96-93 in the last matchup. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 32 points, and James Harden led the Clippers with 22 points.

The Mavericks are 31-21 in Western Conference games. Dallas has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers are 30-22 against conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 6-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 117.9 points per game the Mavericks score are 5.6 more points than the Clippers give up (112.3). The Clippers are shooting 48.9% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.5% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 22.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard is scoring 23.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 17.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 107.3 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 107.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.