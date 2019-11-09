Matthew Stafford’s consecutive game streak could be in peril

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has the fourth-longest active start streak in the NFL at 136 games, but that could be in jeopardy of ending on Sunday.

Stafford is listed as questionable for the Lions’ Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears with neck and shoulder injuries that have left him limited in practice all week.

[Watch live NFL games all season long for free on the Yahoo Sports app]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stafford played through back injuries all of last season and was questionable for the team's Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs as well. He was on the injury report last week with a hip issue, although he was a full participant in practice and didn’t get an injury designation. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that there is concern Stafford could be a game-time decision.

Without Stafford, the Lions would be forced to turn to Jeff Driskel at quarterback. But the far more likely scenario is a banged-up Stafford playing, as he has for the last eight and a half seasons.

How impressive is Stafford’s consecutive start streak?

Stafford last missed game action in 2010, when shoulder injuries limited him to three games, but he's been a rock since then. Philip Rivers (217) and Russell Wilson (121) are the only other quarterbacks to have started 100 straight games, although Matt Ryan just saw his streak end at 154 two weeks ago.

Sandwiched between Rivers, the active leader, and Stafford are cornerback Brandon Carr (184) and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (137), although Kerrigan has yet to have a bye this season.

Story continues

Amazingly, Stafford is not even halfway to Brett Favre's all-time record of 297 consecutive regular season games, though. He would have to play another 10 season, by which time he could be the league's all-time leading passer.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears with hip and back injuries. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

More from Yahoo Sports: