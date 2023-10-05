Matthew Stafford has a full practice; Cooper Kupp is limited

Matthew Stafford injured his hip in Sunday's victory over the Colts. He played all 82 snaps, and the Rams quarterback was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

"I feel pretty good," Stafford said, via video from the team. "I was able to get out there and practice today, so being able to practice, I feel good that I'll be out there on Sunday. I should be. You know, adrenaline is a hell of a thing. I should be moving around pretty good. When you're running, big guys chasing after you, sometimes you run fast. Forget about what's ailing you. I think I'll be moving around just fine."

Stafford had his favorite receiver on the practice field with him, too. Cooper Kupp (hamstring) got in limited work after being designated to return from injured reserve.

"I thought he looked pretty good," Stafford said. "Had a couple of throws to him. Made some nice catches. Did what he normally does. Just happy for him."

Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (hamstring), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (groin), running back Kyren Williams (hip), defensive end Desjuan Johnson (thumb) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (neck) did not practice.

Outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis (knee) and receiver Ben Skowronek (Achilles) were limited.

