Matthew Berry's 2024 Dynasty Rookie Rankings for Superflex and 1QB leagues

With the NFL draft now behind us, here are my updated PPR dynasty rookie rankings for both Superflex and 1QB leagues.

This year’s rookie class is loaded with fantasy potential, especially at the top where Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison, Jr., Jayden Daniels, and Malik Nabers all have a case to be the No. 1 player. Beyond them, there are several other fun debates inside the first round, including Drake Maye vs. J.J. McCarthy and Xavier Worthy vs. Brian Thomas Jr.

Below you will see where I stand on each of those players, but understand that these rankings are only a loose guide. When drafting, be sure to also consider team need, positional scarcity, and league roster settings before making your selection. And be sure to check back often as these rankings will continue to be updated to reflect the latest news and roster moves.

RELATED: Draft Grades for AFC and NFC

Superflex PPR Dynasty Rookie Rankings

RELATED: Anthony Richardson, Zamir White highlight veteran risers from NFL draft

1QB PPR Dynasty Rookie Rankings