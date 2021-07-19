Matt Mitrione and two other fighters released following Bellator 262

MMA heavyweight competitor Matt Mitrione has been released from his contract with Bellator.

MMA Junkie confirmed Mitrione was a part of roster cuts following a report from MMA Fighting on Monday evening. Also included in the round of cuts were Ronny Markes and Adil Benjilany who both also competed at Bellator 262.

After departing from the UFC, Mitrione (13-9 MMA, 4-4-1 BMMA) started his Bellator run on a hot streak of four wins in a row, including a first-round knockout of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. Mitrione has since hit a rough skid, going winless in his five straight appearances with the promotion, including four losses and one no contest.

The promotion has opted to part ways with the heavyweight following his most recent first-round loss to Tyrell Fortune at Bellator 262, a stoppage that Mitrione was upset about due to a clash of heads during a takedown.

Markes (19-9 MMA, 0-2 MMA) lost by first-round stoppage against Said Sowma at Bellator 262. The former UFC middleweight failed to record a victory in two outings in the Bellator heavyweight division.

Benjilany (6-3 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Johnny Soto at Bellator 262, which ended a two-fight skid. According to his cornerman and UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, Benjilany asked to be released due to lack of activity.

