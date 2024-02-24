Matt LaFleur: I respect Joe Barry, but as head coach you have to make tough decisions

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry last month, and this week LaFleur called that the kind of tough decision that head coaches have to make.

At a press conference that was primarily about introducing new Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, LaFleur described his process of deciding that it was time to replace Barry after three seasons.

"There's a lot of thought and deliberation that goes into that," LaFleur said. "You guys know how I feel about Joe Barry. I'm so thankful for our time together. I've got so much respect for him as a man and as a coach, and what he was able to do for us. Those are tough decisions, but I think as a head football coach, sometimes you've got to make some tough decisions in terms of what you think you need to do moving forward to put your team in the best possible position."

The reality is Barry did not put the Packers in the best possible position, and LaFleur thinks Hafley will.