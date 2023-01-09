Matt LaFleur: Quay Walker’s actions are “unacceptable”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff.

That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not in uniform; Walker also shoved a member of the Bills’ practice squad who was in street clothes on the sideline during a game.

“That is unacceptable,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We’ve got a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we’ve got to be better and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable.”

For Walker to shove a medical professional who was coming to the aid of a player after a week in which the entire football world praised the medical professionals who resuscitated Damar Hamlin on the field is particularly appalling. Nothing is more important in the NFL than ensuring that the doctors and trainers who care for injured players can do their jobs. Walker ought to be suspended for the start of next season after what he did.

