Matt Eberflus shares injury update on rookie Rome Odunze

Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze is experiencing hamstring tightness that has kept him out of OTAs (Offseason Team Activities).

On Thursday, head coach Matt Eberflus shared an update on the rookie's status.

"Did some walk-throughs today. We’re hopeful that he’ll be starting to ramp back in there next week during the OTAs that we have next week," Eberflus said.

Odunze participated in one day of rookie minicamp, which occurred close to two weeks ago. He hasn't been on the grass full speed, but he's certainly in the classroom studying Shane Waldron's offense.

The rookie wide receiver has only missed a few days of OTAs this week. And they expect him to start ramping up next week.

The Bears drafted Odunze with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after selecting quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. Odunze played at Washington, where he competed for a National Championship against Michigan during his final collegiate season.

In his final season as a Huskie, he caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns.

